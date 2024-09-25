The queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season six are ready to burst onto our screens on Thursday (26 September), but before they pump into the werk room to get six-ening (sorry), they’ve spoken to PinkNews about what people really think of them.

With a cast of 12 drag queens from around the UK, a dazzling bevy of guest judges already confirmed, and, of course, RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr returning to hold court, season six of Drag Race UK looks like one not one to be missed.

But after five seasons and 55 queens, it’s time to get to know the new Werk Room crew.

So PinkNews asked the assembled cast of glamazons – which includes the wisest (oldest) Drag Race UK queen ever, “the white twink in a corset” and a Queen of The Universe alum – what the biggest misconception about their drag was; here’s what they had to say.

Actavia

“When people see me, because my drag is all about performance – and fair enough to the people that do think this, because I usually just walk around in a bodysuit or catsuit – people think I’m just that. So I don’t think people know or think that I can do concepts or actual looks, which I’m excited for them to see.”

Chanel O’Connor

“The biggest misconception is that people think I’m a nasty girl. And the reality is, it’s not my fault other people are just bad, and it’s not my fault that other people are ugly. And it’s my duty to mention that to you.”

Charra Tea

“People always assume that I am just like, dead colourful and bright, which on the whole, I am. But I’m excited for Drag Race UK to air, so you can see a different side of my drag, because obviously I love being bright and colourful, but it’s nice to switch it up and be a bit different.”

Dita Garbo

“I mean, for me, I paint like a b*tch, people just think I’m a b*tch. But I’ve got a kind heart, and I do a lot for the community! I’m just a painted on b*tch, that’s ok.”

Kiki Snatch

“When I perform, it’s very like, boom, tunnel vision, I know what I’m doing, welcome to my world, you are welcome for my presence kind of thing. And so people don’t actually realise that I’m actually just crazy goofy. Like, I don’t understand my own damn self sometimes and this cerebral cortex of mine!

“I’m so approachable and just like, all over the place, but fun! And still look like a c*nt.”

Kyran Thrax

“Some people, as they see me, think that I’m somebody who is just a fashion girly, or is somebody that puts looks and conceptual design to the front rather than performance. But, I mean, once you hear me open my mouth, that all goes away!”

La Voix

“People don’t realise that I do comedy and stand up! A lot of people think I just sing songs, because when I used to do the pubs and the clubs, it was very much singing based, but my show now is 70, 80% stand up.

“And I just think I am very much a comedy queen. I’ve learned that from doing it and doing it and doing it on the scene. So I think some weren’t expecting the put downs, or for me to be funny in challenges where you need to be funny.”

Lill

“From the promo looks, I think a lot of people have just assumed that I’m like a vintage, retro kind of Queen, and as you’ll see on the series, I really mix it up. I am quite the chameleon. I do like that kind of style, but there’s a lot of surprising looks.”

Marmalade

“I think the perception people have about me is that I am entirely aesthetics based, that I am just another skinny, white twink in a corset. But that’s not true. I am the skinny, white twink in a corset.

“I’m an actor. I do a bit of comedy outside of everything. The word that kept coming up, with my Meet the Queens, was ‘lazy’, and I was like, ‘I love this’, because I know who I am and I know what I brought to the show. So I’m just excited for them to eat their words.”

Rileasa Slaves

“I’ve had this a few times where people have been like: ‘Oh, I thought you might have been a b*tch!’ And I’m like, why?

“When people see you doing your thing, you’re in your lane, you’re serving, you’ve found out what your drag is, and you’ve polished what that is to like, you know, a very clear, concise persona, people look at you and think: ‘Oh, you must be full of yourself.’

“But I’m down for the girl, let’s read our stars, let’s touch crystals and hug, you know.”

Saki Yew

“I think people just think that I I dance and just look pretty, but there’s nothing funnier than a pretty queen being a goofball. People don’t know that I can do funny things!”

Zahirah Zapanta

“I think the biggest misconception that people or queens or the audience will have of me is that I’m just a pretty face. But you know what? I can buck the house down, I can perform. I’m sickening, makeup skills down, hair on point – like I do all of my own hair and for other queens as well.

“She is a talented girl, so I hope people get to see that whilst we’re on the show, and not people just think that a pretty face.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season six will premiere 26 September on BBC iPlayer.

