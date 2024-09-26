Dylan Mulvaney has announced Paper Doll: Notes from a Late Bloomer, her debut book, which is set to address her first year of transitioning, as well as rediscovering trans joy “after extreme pain”.

The trans activist has gone from strength to strength after she first entered the scene with her now-infamous Days of Girlhood series. Mulvaney has since gone on to celebrate her second anniversary of publicly transitioning, manifested meeting Lady Gaga, and even launched her very own one-woman show FAGHAG at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Soon, the “Days of Girlhood” hitmaker will be releasing her debut book Paper Doll, which is a collection of journal entries from her first-year transition. Mulvaney announced her pending release via a social media announcement video on 25 September.

The content creator-turned-author said that the book would also address “some of the messier moments” that she “couldn’t talk about” on social media, “like doing ayahuasca and being kissed as a girl for the first time“.

“But more than anything, it is about how I rediscovered trans joy after extreme pain,” she said in the announcement video. The star had been working on the book for over two years and expressed that she “cannot wait to share it” with her fans.

Mulvaney told People Magazine that the journal entries within her upcoming release “are very personal anecdotes that really were never meant for other people’s eyes”.

You may like to watch

“But I think that’s why they’re special, is because they’re really for me and getting to share them is kind of the most vulnerable version of how I can tell people things,” she said.

“There have been so many moments these last few years where I could have become sort of a jaded person or a pessimist, and I’ve always chosen to not, which I’m really proud of.”

Dylan Mulvaney’s upcoming book Paper Doll: Notes from a Late Bloomer is set to be released on 11 March 2025. It is available to pre-order now here.