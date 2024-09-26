Lady Gaga confirms when LG7 album will be released

Lady Gaga has confirmed the release window for her seventh, unnamed studio album ‘LG7’ – and explained her Joker: Folie à Deux concept album Harlequin.

Songstress. Actress. Mother Monster. Lady Gaga has never been so back.

Not only is she appearing as iconic Batman villain Harley Quinn (formally known as psychiatrist Dr. Harleen Quinzel) in Joker sequel Joker: Folie à Deux, due to be released 2 October, but she’s also announced the briefly mysterious LG6.5.

But ‘LG6.5’ – the album in between Chromatica and Gaga’s seventh studio offering – was only ‘briefly’ mysterious, because no sooner had Gaga started teasing the project, than it was announced: a full companion album for the Joker sequel named Harlequin.

Speaking via AP Entertainment in a clip posted to X, Gaga said: “I’m so happy to finally announce my album Harlequin which is … a companion album for the film.

“It has so much of the music that’s in Joker, as well as some original pieces that I wrote for the film, and one that’s for the album only, which is called ‘Happy Mistake’.”

But wait! There’s more!

Gaga also went on to confirm the release window of LG7 – her next full length studio album, following 2020’s Chromatica.

“My studio album is coming out in February and my first single’s coming out really soon, so I’m excited about that too.”

Us too, Gaga. Us too.

No joke: Lady Gaga has two albums on the way. At the London premiere of “Joker: Folie à Deux," she says "Harlequin" is a "companion" to the new film — and another collection of songs is coming in February. pic.twitter.com/oVYjjttlIZ — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) September 25, 2024

It has previously been confirmed that she recorded more than 20 songs for the Joker sequel, which again stars Joaquin Phoenix in the titular role of the follow up to the 2019 smash (via World of Reel).

Initial reviews have not been too kind, with some accusing the Todd Phillips directed flick of “criminally wasting” Gaga’s acting talents.

Joker: Folie à Deux is due in UK cinemas on 2 October and in the US two days later.

Harlequin is set to be released tomorrow (27 September).

