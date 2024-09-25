Lady Gaga has announced her Harlequin album, which serves as a companion album for her upcoming film Joker: Folie à Deux, and it’s safe to say that fans are completely gagged over the news.

It’s been over four years since Mother Monster released a new album, and her Little Monsters have been waiting with bated breath to hear a new album from the pop icon. Anticipation has been brewing ever since the star teased that she was back in the studio and was tempted to “drop all my new music at once”.

Of course, Gaga hasn’t exactly been absent from the music industry. The singer has released singles “Hold My Hand” and her collaborative duet with Bruno Mars, “Die With A Smile”. But the Chromatica star has noticeably been prioritising her acting accolades with the upcoming release of Joker: Folie à Deux.

Earlier this week, the singer teased a new project with cryptic billboards cropping up around New York City and Los Angeles with the phrase: “LG SIX.FIVE.LG6.5”. Various social posts from the star read, “I’m ready for my interview” and “Still Not October” in a creepy hand-written font.

Video of Lady Gaga's billboard in New York City promoting her new project: "LG6.5".pic.twitter.com/aeHjIvPjpN — Lady Gaga Now 🃏 (@ladygaganownet) September 23, 2024

The star finally put speculation to an end when she announced her upcoming album, Harlequin. Dubbed a “companion album” to the highly anticipated Joker follow-up film, the album will contain 13 tracks.

The tracklist will see the following songs: “Good Morning”, “Get Happy (2024)”, “Oh, When the Saints”, “World On A String”, “If My Friends Could See Me Now”, “That’s Entertainment”, “Smile”, “The Joker”, “Folie à Deux”, “Gonna Build a Mountain”, “Close to You”, “Happy Mistake”, and “That’s Life”.

With just days to go until the release of the project, fans are sharing their excitement about Gaga’s pending release online. One fan commented beneath Gaga’s Instagram announcement, “Oh we’re being fed”.

Another Little Monster took to X (formerly Twitter) to write: “Can’t believe you’ve been pregnant with lg 6.5 and managed to hide it this entire time,” while a third penned: “WE NEED SOME MILK.”

“WHAT DO YOU MEAN THIS FRIDAY,” said another in disbelief. “EGOT B****ES SHES WRITTEN A MUSICAL,” added another fan.

The album will land in the hands of fans just one week before her upcoming film arrives in cinemas.

Lady Gaga’s new album Harlequin is set to arrive on 27 September.