Alex Jones’ media platform Infowars and its assets are set to be auctioned off to pay the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting after they won a defamation case against the conspiracy theorist.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez said on a 26 September court hearing that he would approve the order, forcing conspiracist Jones to sell off the assets in auctions in November, as per court records obtained by USA Today.

Free Speech Systems, Infowars’ parent company owned by Jones, will transfer its ownership to the trustee overseeing Jones’ bankruptcy case before it is sold.

Lopez ordered for Jones’ bankruptcy reorganisation to be liquidised in June. All his assets will be sold off, apart from his main home and any other exempt property. Court records explained that the sell-off auction will start 13 November.

Jones, despite owing more than $1 billion to the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook shooting, said to his followers that he will continue producing content. He added that his Infowars assets could be bought by his followers.

Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook defamation case

Alex Jones was ordered to pay families of the victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting after he falsely claimed it was a staged “false flag” operation during which “no one” died.

You may like to watch

In 2022, following a defamation trial in Connecticut, the Infowars host was ordered to pay $1.5 billion after the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook shooting won a defamation case against the conspiracy theorist.

Jones has since admitted the mass shooting, which claimed the lives of 26 people – including 20 pupils between the ages of six and seven – was “100 per cent real”.

The anti-LGBTQ+ pundit also blamed the 2016 Pulse massacre in Orlando – which left 49 people dead and more injured – on the queer community, which he has called a “cult”.

If this story has affected you, call the National Bereavement Service on 0800 0246 121 in the UK, or 0191 656 3201 for international callers. Advisors are available Monday-Friday 9am-6pm and Saturday 10am-2pm.