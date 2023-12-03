Far-right conspiracist and supplement hawker Alex Jones is releasing a new video game in which he kills liberals through a smorgasbord of conspiratorial imagery.

In a trailer released on 23 November, the disgraced conspiracy theorist promised the “ultimate retro nostalgia throwback game” with Alex Jones: NWO Wars.

The side-scrolling shooter is chock-full of conspiratorial dog whistles and references to some of Alex Jones’ most deplorable moments.

Enemies and bosses in the video game include a demonic Mark Zuckerberg wielding a “thought police” hammer, George Soros as a “Nazi dragon” and a zombie version of Hillary Clinton, dubbed the “crooked witch of the west wing”.

The game also makes several references towards the often antisemitic “globalist” conspiracy theory – which Jones promotes on his InfoWars radio show – and sees Jones call former president Bill Clinton a “rapist” while fighting him on Epstein Island.

“Every day the deep state sues, lies, defames and kills law-abiding patriots who threaten their power,” the game’s website states next to a screenshot of the game in which Alex Jones fights a skeleton alongside Donald Trump.

The trailer compares the browser-based title, which costs $20.24 (£16) on launch, to classic retro games such as Pac-Man, Donkey Kong and Super Mario Bros.

Interestingly, the trailer seems to use footage of a bootleg Mario game titled Mario 16 – a Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) hack of the retro game Joe and Mac – instead of the classic Mario Bros. arcade game it is referring to.

“Download it now … because as we all know, anything badass gets censored,” Jones said of his completely uncensored game.

Alex Jones blames LGBTQ+ people for Pulse massacre

The video game seems to be a self-aware attempt to cash in on the following that Jones has gained over the last decade – complete with a crass “turning the frogs gay” reference.

But many have commented that the profits are still going towards a man who defamed the families of those who were killed at the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting.

Jones falsely claimed that “no one died” at Sandy Hook and falsely alleged that the families of the victims are paid “crisis actors”.

His lies resulted in several defamation lawsuits – each of which made international headlines – which culminated in Jones being ordered to pay multiple damages amounting to more than $1 billion.

Jones has admitted that he now believes the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was “100 per cent real”.

The InfoWars host has also pushed a number of hateful and bizarre claims about the LGBTQ+ community, including that lesbians want to eat people’s brains.

He also blamed the 2016 Pulse massacre in Orlando – in which 49 mostly queer people were killed – on the LGBTQ+ community.

Days after the massacre, he falsely blamed the community for exaggerating violence “so you can sexualise my children and indoctrinate them into your cult”.

All the while, Jones has pushed dietary supplements sold by InfoWars, of which the company made approximately $165 million in sales from 2015 to 2018.

Last Week Tonight host John Oliver said in a 2017 segment on Jones that he spends “nearly a quarter” of his on-air time promoting supplements, which are benign and ineffective according to Californian medical company Labdoor.