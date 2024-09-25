Daniel Craig’s new film Queer gets US release date

Luca Guadagnino’s new LGBTQ+ film Queer, starring Daniel Craig, has been given a US release date.

Queer will hit screens in select locations on 27 November. It will also be showcased during the New York Film Festival.

Having premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month, Queer follows the story of Lee (Craig) as moves from bar to bar in the American expatriate scene of Mexico City in pursuit of fulfilling sexual encounters.

The movie, adapted from a William S Burroughs’ novel published in 1985, generated noticeable buzz at the Cannes Film Festival. Early reports said the film featured some of Craig’s best work.

Omar Apollo (R) joins former Bond star Daniel Craig in Queer. (Getty)

Joining the former James Bond star is Hunger Games actor Jason Schwartzman, who will also be seen in Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis, which opens this week, Love, Simon‘s Drew Starkey and gay singer-songwriter Omar Apollo, who announced his involvement in the film in July.

Call Me by Your Name director Guadagnino also gave us this year’s tennis drama Challengers, which was described by audiences as “deeply horny”, and he also wrote TV series We Are Who We Are, which follows two teenagers as they explore their true identities while living on a military base in Italy.

So far, there has been no news on a UK release date for Queer.

