Fans get a first look at Daniel Craig in Luca Guadagnino’s new film Queer

Fans have been gifted with a first look at Daniel Craig in Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming movie, Queer, and we will certainly be seated.

From Call Me By Your Name to We Are Who We Are — and, of course, Challengers — the Italian director has repeatedly focused on queer themes and is well-versed to portray what is set to be yet another burning, heady romance.

His latest film is set to debut at the Venice International Film Festival, but ahead of the screening, an image of the James Bond star in his new role has surfaced.

The first look of the film, which is set in 1940s Mexico, shows Craig reading a newspaper outside of a shop.

With the help of fellow Challengers’ screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes, Queer follows the story of Lee (played by Daniel Craig) as he navigates life in Mexico City. Lee jumps from bar to bar in the American expatriate scene in pursuit of fulfilling sexual encounters.

The movie, adapted from William S. Burrough’s 1985 novel of the same name, also garnered buzz at Cannes Film Festival. Early reports said the film was some of the best work from the 007 star.

In the book, written with self-deprecating black humour, Lee descends into a downward spiral and becomes madly infatuated with Allerton (played by Drew Starkey), a young discharged American Navy serviceman.

Also joining the movie is singer-songwriter Omar Apollo, who recently announced his involvement in the film. The star will be making his big-screen debut in the upcoming movie.

Reacting to a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) which read, “Omar Apollo joins Daniel Craig & Drew Starkey in Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Queer,'” the star confirmed the news.

“First movie with Luca, wow hot a** cast,” the “Pedro” singer wrote on the social media platform.

Elsewhere in the cast, Jason Schwartzman, Henrique Zaga, Andres Duprat, Ariel Shulman, Drew Droege and Colin Bates are set to appear. Behind the scenes, Challengers’ costume designer Jonathan Anderson, music composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, and cinematographer Sayombhu Mukdeeprom have also returned.

Queer is set to have its world premiere at the 2024 Venice Film Festival, which takes place from 28 August to 7 September.