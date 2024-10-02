Teddy Swims announces 2025 North American tour dates
Teddy Swims has announced details of a 2025 North American tour – and this is how to get tickets.
The singer has confirmed a new string of shows across the US and Canada in support of his album, I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2).
Fans can get their hands on tickets from 9am local time on 3 October via Ticketmaster.
This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.
The tour will begin on 9 May in Hollywood, FL and head to the likes of Charlotte, Philadelphia, Toronto, New York, Washington and Chicago across May and June.
He will then resume the tour in August with dates planned for Las Vegas, Austin, Houston, New Orleans, Atlanta, Vancouver and Seattle.
You may like to watch
The tour is set to finish on 9 September with a headline show at the iconic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.
It’s in support of his upcoming LP, which is the second part of his breakthrough debut album, featuring the hits “Lose Control” and “The Door”.
His new album is due for release on 24 January and features the lead single “Bad Dreams”.
The news follows up his recently announced UK and European tour for early 2025, which will see him headline arenas across the continent.
Ahead of Teddy Swims tickets going on sale for his North American tour, you can find out everything you need to know below.
How do I get Teddy Swims tickets for his North American tour?
The majority of dates will go on general sale from 9am local time on 3 October via Ticketmaster.
A presale takes place from 8am local time on 2 October. This is available to those who signed up via the singer’s website. You’ll be sent details on how to access the presale.
For other shows check your local listing below for ticket vendors and presale info.
What are the tour dates?
- 9 May – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – tickets
- 10 May – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place – tickets
- 12 May – Orange Beach, AL – The Amphitheater at the Wharf – tickets
- 14 May – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park – tickets
- 15 May – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre – tickets
- 17 May – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater – tickets
- 18 May – Philadelphia, PA – Mann Center for the Performing Arts – tickets
- 20 May – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion – tickets
- 21 May – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Hill Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill – tickets
- 23 May – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum – tickets
- 24 May – Laval, QC – Place Bell – tickets
- 27 May – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall – tickets
- 30 May – Boston, MA – The Stage at Suffolk Downs – tickets
- 1 June – Washington, DC – The Anthem – tickets
- 4 June – Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union LIVE! – tickets
- 6 June – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE – Outdoors – tickets
- 7 June – Cincinnati, OH – The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park – tickets
- 9 June – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park – tickets
- 11 June – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory – tickets
- 13 June – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island – tickets
- 31 July – San Diego, CA – Sycuan Stage at Gallagher Square Petco Park – tickets
- 1 August – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood – tickets
- 3 August – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre – tickets
- 6 August – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater – tickets
- 7 August – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – tickets
- 9 August – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall – tickets
- 10 August – New Orleans, LA – Champions Square – tickets
- 12 August – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park – tickets
- 15 August – Birmingham, AL – Birmingham Amphitheater – tickets
- 16 August – Southaven, MS – BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove – tickets
- 18 August – Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater – tickets
- 20 August – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater – tickets
- 23 August – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre – tickets
- 24 August – Oklahoma City, OK – Zoo Amphitheatre – tickets
- 26 August – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – tickets
- 28 August – Sandy, UT – America First Field Plaza – tickets
- 30 August – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Centre – tickets
- 31 August – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater – tickets
- 3 September – Troutdale, OR – Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn – tickets
- 5 September – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre – tickets
- 6 September – South Lake Tahoe, NV – Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena – tickets
- 9 September – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre – tickets