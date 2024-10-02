Teddy Swims announces 2025 North American tour dates

Teddy Swims has announced details of a 2025 North American tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer has confirmed a new string of shows across the US and Canada in support of his album, I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2).

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 9am local time on 3 October via Ticketmaster.

The tour will begin on 9 May in Hollywood, FL and head to the likes of Charlotte, Philadelphia, Toronto, New York, Washington and Chicago across May and June.

He will then resume the tour in August with dates planned for Las Vegas, Austin, Houston, New Orleans, Atlanta, Vancouver and Seattle.

The tour is set to finish on 9 September with a headline show at the iconic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

It’s in support of his upcoming LP, which is the second part of his breakthrough debut album, featuring the hits “Lose Control” and “The Door”.

His new album is due for release on 24 January and features the lead single “Bad Dreams”.

The news follows up his recently announced UK and European tour for early 2025, which will see him headline arenas across the continent.

Ahead of Teddy Swims tickets going on sale for his North American tour, you can find out everything you need to know below.

How do I get Teddy Swims tickets for his North American tour?

The majority of dates will go on general sale from 9am local time on 3 October via Ticketmaster.

A presale takes place from 8am local time on 2 October. This is available to those who signed up via the singer’s website. You’ll be sent details on how to access the presale.

For other shows check your local listing below for ticket vendors and presale info.