Feel like Heartstopper’s Isaac? You might be asexual or aromantic

The first episode of Heartstopper season three shows Isaac open up further about his asexuality.

(Warning: spoilers for Heartstopper season three follow).

The 32-minute episode, “Love”, touches on Isaac’s identity, which season two revealed as being on the asexual spectrum. The hit show is based on the best-selling graphic novel series by Alice Oseman, who identifies within the aromantic-asexual (aro-ace) spectrum herself.

During the first episode of season three viewers are instantly greeted with Charlie wanted to tell Nick he loves him.

Later, Isaac, played by Tobie Donovan, tells Charlie that he doesn’t really “get the appeal” of Nick.

While Charlie (L) and Nick’s relationship deepens, Isaac appears to be aromantic. (Netflix/Canva)

Charlie asks: “What, with anyone?” to which Isaac responds, “No, not really,” adding that he feels he’s “immune” to getting butterflies when seeing people.

“Do you think you’re asexual, then?” Charlie asks, and gets the answer: “Probably aromantic too.”

Charlie remains supportive, suggesting that Isaac “tell the others”, whom, he insists, will “be supportive”, but Isaac says he “can’t be bothered to give everyone a vocab lesson”. The pair then say they love each other.

What does being aromantic mean?

Aromantic, often referred to as aro, is a term used to describe people who don’t experience romantic attraction toward individuals of any gender.

Being aro also means people have little or no desire for romantic relationships. It differs from being asexual but the two terms can, and often do, overlap, with many asexuals describing themselves as aromantic as well.

Asexuals or “ace” people experience little or no sexual attraction to others and often don’t want any sexual contact at all. It differs from being aromantic which refers to little to no romantic attraction to others.

Season three of Heartstopper is due to drop on Netflix on 3 October.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.