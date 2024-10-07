People think that Big Brother UK’s Daze is going to end up ‘feuding’ over pronouns

Viewers think the first feud of the new series of Big Brother is already brewing.

As well as introducing LGBTQ+ housemates, “late-in-life lesbian” Ali, NHS administrator Martha and Walthamstow barber Dean, the second season of ITV’s Big Brother reboot has also given us a 24-year-old climate activist who uses she/they pronouns.

Daze is from London, they live on a boat and are part of climate crisis action group Extinction Rebellion.

“I’m looking forward to living in a community,” they said ahead of entering the house. “A lot of my work is about how we upgrade democracy, how the world can be governed differently.

“A lot of it is about community, and meeting people you might not meet in your every-day life. Figuring out how you make solutions together, how you learn to be together, how you learn to set parameters that end up benefiting everyone. This show is a micro version of that.”

Daze noted that she is in a vulnerable financial situation but the desire to help other like-minded activists carry on their work is why they are keen to make their time in the house worthwhile.

You may like to watch

“It’s been a difficult financial period for me, climate activism is quite often something you do in debt,” she said. “It would be nice to have money to do the work. I’d also help my family, and other activists.”

They went on to say: “I like food a lot. I know that can sometimes be a contentious thing in the house. So, I’m going to try to not eat too much.”

Viewers pointed out that Daze may butt heads with some of her fellow housemates over differing views. One person said that they expect housemate Ryan to cause further offence to LGBTQ+ people.

In his introduction video, Ryan said: “I think I’m strong, opinionated. There’s a lot of woke people out there. It’s all well and good if you want to use certain pronouns, I get that. It gets a bit confusing sometimes when people are identifying as a spoon or whatnot.”

Ryan rushing down the stairs to the storage room after hearing Daze and Dean discussing their use of they/them pronouns #bbuk pic.twitter.com/a7WEoE6SnR — Ben🦋 (@benchidley_) October 6, 2024

Following Ryan and Daze’s appearance, one viewer posted: “Ryan rushing down the stairs to the storage room after hearing Daze and Dean discussing their use of they/them pronouns.”

Another said: “I know that Daze is going to get more Ofcom complaints for being a climate activist than Ryan.”

Others believe that Scottish contestant Nathan, who claims he was once a butler for King Charles, will also clash with Daze.

daze and nathan within the next 10 minutes #bbuk pic.twitter.com/Ya2L5l7qRQ — freddie 🇬🇪🇳🇴🇪🇸 (@escfreddie) October 6, 2024

Nathan spouting the right wing malarkey straight off the bat #BBUK pic.twitter.com/SpyVr0uSNM — 🐠 (@ben_9901) October 6, 2024

Big Brother UK airs nightly at 9pm on ITV2.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.