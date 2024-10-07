Big Brother UK launched its second series of the rebooted show yesterday (October 6) and with it comes a whole new cast of housemates – including one who’s already delighting the gays and theys.

One of the new members of the Big Brother house is Dean, a 35-year-old from Walthamstow, who described himself as “the sassiest Barbie you know, honey!”

Big Brother wouldn’t be any fun without a bit of sass, after all.

Oh Dean is going to be a BITCH! I can't wait 😂 #BBUK pic.twitter.com/pOmNjvyp36 — Callie (@FreakyLilReader) October 6, 2024

Dean is housemate number 16, the last to enter the house in the premiere episode. And yes, he does have a boyfriend.

Before heading on stage to join hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best, Dean ran over to the audience where his boyfriend was waiting to give him a goodbye kiss. Best asked him who he was hugging, and the tattooed barber confirmed that it was his boyfriend, to cheers from the audience.

He previously said he wanted to be on Big Brother since the age of 11 and “couldn’t wait to enter the doors on opening night”.

“I’ve been a fan for the longest time… but never had the confidence to do it. As I got older, I was still obsessed with the show and as soon as it came back it was like ‘this is my time to apply’. I really want to have a great time and experience everything that Big Brother has to offer,” Dean told ITV.

Even though the Big Brother super fan is keen to finally be on the show, this is not his first time on TV. Eagle-eyed viewers might recognise him from Channel 4’s The Island with Bear Grylls, which aired in 2014 and saw contestants on a remote island to test their survival skills.

Dean was seen on the show living completely alone on the uninhabited island of Isla Gibraleón, off the coast of Panama, equipped with basic tools and a small amount of survivalist training.

Big Brother is Dean’s second chance at winning some money and capturing the hearts of the British public – which he thinks he is able to do with his “charismatic charm.”

Dean coming to the gays rescue #bbuk pic.twitter.com/nyDZHJn3u5 — Aaron Spencer (@Aaronspencer98) October 6, 2024

Dean believes he will “bring good energy, good vibes, some fun, [and] some love” to the house, but he also had a warning for his fellow housemates.

“I look very demure but I’m not. Don’t p*ss me off. I’ll say what I want to say and how I feel at the time, regardless of who’s in the room. I don’t really gel with people who are manly men, who talk about football all the time,” Dean explained.

Cheeky producers leaving Dean the gay king until last #BBUK pic.twitter.com/MmRTNAeFxl — Alex (@alexr_241) October 6, 2024

His strategy for making it through to the final is to be himself, which likely means being out and proud throughout – just as he was in the premiere.

“The more you’re yourself, the more the public will see you as you. I’m going to play it as it comes,” Dean added.

Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.