New Big Brother housemate Ryan has left LGBTQ+ viewers furious after Sunday’s (6 October) episode where he took a swipe at people who “use certain pronouns”.

While the second season of ITV’s Big Brother reboot introduced new LGBTQ+ housemates including “late-in-life lesbian” and forensic psychologist Ali, NHS administrator Martha, and Walthamstow barber Dean, one contestant has already rubbed queer fans up the wrong way.

Marketing and events worker Ryan, from Stockport, was the 11th housemate out of 16 to be welcomed into the house for the start of the new series, but just 20 seconds into his introduction video, he took aim at people he termed woke.

“I think I’m strong, opinionated. There’s a lot of woke people out there,” he said. “It’s all well and good if you want to use certain pronouns, I get that. It gets a bit confusing sometimes when people are identifying as a spoon or whatnot.”

Despite his inflammatory remarks, he said in his meet-the-housemate interview that he “never wants to hurt anyone’s feelings” but will engage in plenty of “banter” and “practical jokes”.

Viewers were immediately turned off by the comments. “Ryan making stupid jokes about pronouns, seething at him already,” wrote one person on X/Twitter.

Another said: “Massive ick off Ryan already. You’ve got 60 seconds to introduce yourself to the world and you say that.”

Ryan when he finds out he’s sharing a house with two lesbians and a climate activist #BBUK pic.twitter.com/qK8qrBd6za https://t.co/XMw3N9ggCa — Big Brother Hub UK (@BigBrotherHubUK) October 6, 2024

A third quipped: “Ryan just made 90 per cent of viewers hate him with that comment about pronouns and identifying as a spoon.”

Others predicted some explosive confrontations in future episodes, considering LGBTQ+ contestant Dean seems fierce, fiery and ready to defend his community. Plus, during last night’s live stream, housemate and climate activist Daze spoke to Dean about her gender, revealing that she also uses they/them pronouns and is “still figuring out” her identity.

Ryan when he finds out about Daze’s pronouns #BBUK pic.twitter.com/2b0ZITUvqx — Dylan (@HausOfDylan95) October 6, 2024

Ryan rushing down the stairs to the storage room after hearing Daze and Dean discussing their use of they/them pronouns #bbuk pic.twitter.com/a7WEoE6SnR — Ben🦋 (@benchidley_) October 6, 2024

As ever, this season of Big Brother will feature games and game-playing, twists and turns, evictions and – hopefully – plenty of drama. The winner will pick up a cash prize of £100,000 ($130,750).

Big Brother continues on Monday (7 October) at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

