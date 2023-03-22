Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel are teaming up to play girlfriends in Mother Mary, an upcoming A24 film about a pop star’s relationship with her fashion designer.

Billed as an “epic pop melodrama”, Deadline reports that the new film follows a fictional pop artist (Hathaway) and her relationship with an iconic fashion designer (Coel). In other words, an LGBTQ+ pop romance that will almost definitely have dark undertones.

But that’s not all, because Mother Mary‘s soundtrack will be created entirely by queer fan favourite Charli XCX, while Jack Antonoff, best known for producing music for Lana Del Rey, Lorde and Taylor Swift, will assist with soundtrack duties.

jack bout to get mothered https://t.co/jwgaIspowL — Charli (@charli_xcx) March 21, 2023

The film’s title either alludes to Jesus’ mother or the gay Twitter meme about women being a bit slay. Knowing what we know already, we’re assuming it’s the latter.

According to Deadline, Mother Mary will be created by A24, the film production company behind the Oscar-sweeping Everything Everywhere All at Once and hit HBO show Euphoria.

David Lowery, known for A Ghost Story and The Green Knight, has written the script and will sit in the director’s chair.

Predictably, LGBTQ+ twitter has gone into meltdown, as a number of queer interests collide at once.

Queer band MUNA wrote: “Dear government who created this film specifically for me (to neutralise my mind): please release it tonight. Lots of work to catch up on but I’m honestly free right now and around to watch it tonight.”

One fan wrote: “Mother Mary? More like mothers to many.”

“Pop star… fashion designer… lesbians… a24… yeah they made it for me,” another enthused.

“This feels very LGBT,” another summarised.

Naturally, the all-star casting has received an excitable response online, with some announcements about the film being viewed nearly nine million times on Twitter.

MOTHER PLAYS MOTHER WITH MOTHER AND MOTHERS WILL WRITE MOTHER SONGS OMG — (mostly ia) ME BY JISOO, OUT ON 31 (@blackpinkswifty) March 21, 2023

Joint slay of the century incoming pic.twitter.com/2tcniRs1yo — alphabet mafia superstar (@saintsoap) March 21, 2023

BIG day for the alphabet people https://t.co/y0tfRS09hk — Nicholas Dante (@nicholasdante_) March 21, 2023

(spins wheel) charli xcx and (spins wheel) jack antonoff will (spins wheel) write and produce original music for (spins wheel) anne hathaway to perform https://t.co/lO5xYHscvs — carly (@ylrac) March 21, 2023

the princess of genovia in her lesbian era, I will see you all opening night https://t.co/waRV7FtAWP — Rachael Lippincott (@rchllipp) March 21, 2023

If Mother Mary does turn out to be a fully-fledged lesbian drama, it won’t be Hathaway’s only such film in the pipeline. Eileen, based on the 2015 novel of the same name, will see the Les Mis star in the titular role, playing an unhappy, slightly twisted woman who develops an obsession with a prison co-worker.

It won’t be Coel’s first time at the queer character rodeo, either. While the actress is best known for her award-winning performance in 2020 drama I May Destroy You, she starred in 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as the queer, albeit quietly so, character Aneka.

Mother Mary starts filming in Germany later this year.