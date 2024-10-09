JoJo Siwa has revealed the huge sum of money she once spent on a date with a girl because she was “horny”.

The former Dance Moms star, who seemingly hard-launched her new girlfriend, Dakayla Wilson, in August, spoke about her most extravagant date on episode five of podcast Talk Tuah with Haliey Welch.

The pair chatted about Siwa’s focus on music, a movie “she can’t really [say] much about” but in which she will play a gay character, and her love for her girlfriend.

Siwa also spilled the tea on being a bottom “for a very long time”, but most recently, in her “bestest relationship”, exploring “top land”.

‘This is so bad’

Talking about her dating history, she revealed the details of a date she went on in a bid to have sex when she was 18.

Now 21, she said: “Oh this is so bad, I spent like $60,000 (about £44,000 at the time) in one weekend on this girl just to get laid. And it didn’t work.”

The opulent date featured court-side seats at a top basketball game, first-class flights, and back-stage Disney tickets.

Welch is a 22-year-old internet personality who is also known as “Hawk Tuah Girl”, a name she secured after an interview. She was asked: “What’s one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time?”

Her response went viral after she said: “You gotta give ’em that ‘hawk tuah’ and spit on that thang.”

Siwa, who came out as LGBTQ+ in 2021, revealed in July that she has plans to have kids. She told Cosmopolitan magazine she has even chosen the names: Freddie, Eddie and Teddie.

