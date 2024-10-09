Taylor Swift sparks glitter freckles trend after Chiefs game appearance

Taylor Swift can still make the whole place shimmer! The star has appeared to spark a glitter freckles trend after she sported the sparkly faux freckles makeup look at a recent Kansas City Chiefs game.

The pop superstar attended the Chiefs game against the New Orleans Saints in support of her NFL star-turned-actor boyfriend Travis Kelce. The singer made a case for “Bejeweled” makeup with the glitter freckles, as she wore a plaid Bardot Vivienne Westwood matching miniskirt and top co-ord and knee-high boots.

Her glitter freckles appeared to be from small skincare and makeup brand Fazit, which is home to face sparkles in plenty of colours, including silver, gold and rose gold. According to TMZ, the brand has already seen a 2,500 per cent increase in sales since The Eras Tour star wore the Gold Stardust Speckle Makeup Patches on 7 October.

Taylor Swift made the whole place shimmer in the glitter freckles by Fazit. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Co-founder Aliett Buttelman told the outlet that the increase in website traffic and interest has been “incredible”, with the team now “working around the clock to keep up with the demand”.

The entrepreneur also posted to TikTok about the exciting endorsement. “POV you’re a small business female founder and @Taylor Swift is wearing your brand @Fazit glitter freckles”.

At Arrowhead Stadium, Swift watched on as Kelce and his team beat the Saints in the fifth consecutive win of the current NFL season. The musician celebrated with Chiarah Gordon, the fiancée of Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr.

Gordon asked in a social media video: “How do you feel after this win?” To this, Swift quipped: “No, it’s important that you answer the question this time.”

“I feel that we feel really good after this win, we’re five in all,” Gordon replied. Swift added: “Going into a bye week,” which is a term in American Football which describes a week during the playing season where a team does not play a game.

“Going into a bye week, it is perfect,” Gordon said.