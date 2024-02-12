The Kansas City Chiefs have won the Super Bowl 2024 against the San Francisco 49ers, to the delight of Taylor Swift.

The game between the two teams went into overtime before the Chiefs secured their win 25-22.

Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce previously had a heated interaction with coach Andy Reid in the first half of the game as the singer and her girl squad watched on.

Taylor Swift celebrates after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

But things soon fell into place for the Chiefs and the new slew of Swiftie-turned-football fans, as Patrick Mahomes threw the winning pass to Mecole Hardman. The win marked the team’s third Super Bowl title in the past five seasons.

Swift cheered on the team’s massive win from the suite at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium with her girl squad. She jumped for joy when the Chiefs were revealed as the winners alongside rapper Ice Spice and actor Blake Lively.

The pop superstar made her way to the football field with Kelce’s mother Donna, as the tight end took to the microphone for a post-win interview. “Chiefs Kingdom,” he began, before shouting the lyrics to Elvis Presley’s Viva Las Vegas.

She travelled from her Eras Tour in Japan to support her boyfriend. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Ice Spice also brought along her music producer RIOTUSA as her plus-one, while Swift also took along her friend and longtime stylist, Ashley Avignone. The singer was also spotted holding hands with Lana Del Rey, who was also in attendance in the seats below Swift’s.

Swift travelled 5,700 miles from The Eras Tour in Tokyo to Las Vegas to witness the Chiefs’ win and support her boyfriend in real-time.

Swift was arm-in-arm with Donna Kelce after the team’s big win. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

The pair have served us plenty of adorable moments this football season, with Swift often supporting her other half from the stadium suite. On 21 January, Kelce celebrated his touchdown during the second quarter of the Chiefs-Bills game with a heart hands gesture.

On the day, Usher took to the stage for the Super Bowl Halftime Show and performed alongside a slew of guest artists in a celebration of Black music.

He was joined by special guests, including Grammy award-winner H.E.R, rappers will.i.am, Lil John and Ludacris, and singer-songwriter Alicia Keys.