Travis Kelce has spoken about his anticipation for his appearance in the series Grotesquerie with Niecy Nash, saying he “cannot wait to see everybody’s reaction”.

The Kansas City Chiefs star – perhaps best known to Swifties for his high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift – will make his acting debut in the newly-launched Ryan Murphy-produced series.

Travis stars in a yet-to-be-named role in the 10-episode horror-drama, starring Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story actress Nash as detective Lois Tryon, who enlists the help of a nun-come-journalist to investigate a series of horrific crimes in her small town, which have begun to feel “eerily personal” for the cop.

Speaking on the 25 September episode of his New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast, Travis shared his excitement for fans to see his latest role.

The tight end said: “I cannot wait to see everybody’s reaction to me being in a mystery thriller. Kinda scary. What the f*** is going on? It’ll get you thinking now.”

“I get sucked into those [mystery-thriller] shows so easy,” said Jason Kelce, Travis’ brother and former NFL star.

Travis added: “Buckle up, boys!”

Speaking to PinkNews in an exclusive, Murphy said he ended up casting Travis in the series after “giving him some fatherly advice”.

The producer said: “I always have a motto in my world and in my work: that a star is a star is a star. It doesn’t matter what field you’re a star in, if you have that charisma, you are going to bring it to whatever you do.”

Murphy told Kelce that he would keep him in mind for future projects, only to get the reply: “No, I want to do it now. I have three months, and I really would love to have anything.”

At the time, Grotesquerie was just going into production. “I said: ‘Well, I have this one part and if you’re interested I will specifically write it and tailor it for you’. He said, ‘I would love that’. So, we were off to the races.”

Grotesquerie is available to watch on FX in the US now and is available to stream from 26 September on Hulu. It will be released on Disney+ in the near future.