Cher announces ‘An Evening with’ book tour dates and ticket details

Cher has announced details of her ‘An Evening with’ book tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The pop icon will discuss her upcoming memoir, Cher: The Memoir, Part One during a series of live events in late 2024.

The tour features five dates beginning in New York on 20 November and then heading to Englewood, Beverly Hills and San Francisco.

She will also head to the UK for an exclusive stop-off in London at The Lyceum Theatre on 25 November, with tickets going on sale on 11 October via ATG Tickets.

The synopsis for the tour reads: “From her noteworthy beginnings through childhood to meeting and marrying Sonny Bono, this exclusive event will trace the early life of this global megastar.”

Fans will get the chance to hear the “Believe” singer discuss her early career at the one-off live event from the only person who can tell her story.

The book, which is part one in a two-part series, will be released on 19 November and will see her reveal “her true story in intimate detail”.

Ahead of her upcoming ‘An Evening with’ book tour, you can find out how to get tickets below.

How do I get tickets for Cher’s book tour?

Tickets for An Evening with Cher in London go on general sale at 10am on 11 October via ATG Tickets.

ATG+ members can access an exclusive presale from 5pm BST on 10 October. Fans can sign up via atgtickets.com to become a member and get tickets early.

It’s also been confirmed that every paid ticket comes with a hardback copy of Cher: The Memoir, Part One.

For ticket information for the North American tour dates, head to harpercollins.com.