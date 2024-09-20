Cher is set to lead the “first-ever all-women” lineup of performers at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024.

The pop icon and staunch LGBTQ+ ally is set to perform at the lingerie brand’s fashion show, returning on 15 October after a six-year hiatus. The brand was previously subjected to backlash surrounding the “lack of inclusivity” and anti-trans comments about its infamous Victoria’s Secret Angels and models in previous shows.

Former executive Ed Razek, who once said the brand would never cast a trans woman in its fashion show, stepped down after Victoria’s Secret recruited its first transgender model in 2019.

Now, following a re-brand and (finally!) the inclusion of trans and plus-size models in its campaigns, the “Believe” singer is gearing up to perform at the show alongside a slew of stellar singers.

Who are the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024 performers?

Victoria’s Secret announced the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024 performers on 18 September via Instagram: “It’s a woman’s world, so it’s understood that you can’t have a fashion show without the mother of fashion herself—@Cher!”

Victoria’s Secret later announced that “Water” hitmaker Tyla and Blackpink singer, White Lotus season three actress and first-time VMA winner Lisa will also be performing at the event.

A spokesperson for Victoria’s Secret told USA TODAY that the upcoming fashion show “will deliver precisely what our customers have been asking for — the glamour, runway, fashion, fun, wings, entertainment — all through a powerful, modern lens reflecting who we are today”.

Who are the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024 models?

As for the model lineup at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024, that is yet to be confirmed in full. However, Gigi Hadid and Tyra Banks, well-known for their work for the brand, have resumed their involvement with Victoria’s Secret. On 13 September, the brand confirmed that Hadid would be walking in the show, too.

People Magazine reported that Imaan Hammam, Candice Swanepoel, Grace Elizabeth, Devyn Garcia, Paloma Elsesser, Taylor Hill, and Mayowa Nicholas would also take to the catwalk.

On 28 August, paparazzi captured a slew of models heading to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024 casting event, including Aviana Mcclish, who uses she/they pronouns, model and fashion stylist Emme Metry – who uses they/them pronouns – and transgender model Cameryn Ruby.

Transgender model Cameryn Ruby was pictured at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show casting event. (Gotham/GC Images/Getty)

Kiana Carroll, Lilia Butler, Caitlin Kahaloa, Charisse Mone, and “Bitter” singer Fletcher were also pictured at the casting event. Fellow models Yumi Nu, Maria Churchy, and Fanta Bereteh were also spotted on the day. However, it is not yet clear who has made the final cut.