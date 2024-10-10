Former tennis star Martina Navratilova has slammed a UN initiative for posting a trans-inclusive tweet on International Lesbian Day, claiming there is “no such thing as a trans lesbian”.

Navratilova, who has often aired her views about the trans community, and campaigned against transgender inclusion in sport, commented on the UN’s Free & Equal campaign which posted a series of illustrations proclaiming that “all lesbians are welcome” and “trans lesbians are lesbians”.

The 16-time Wimbledon champion said that a trans man who was attracted to women was “still a lesbian”. Writing on X/Twitter, she added: “No such thing as a trans lesbian. Lesbian literally means a female who is same-sex (female) attracted. It’s really pretty simple.”

Author mJK Rowling also criticised the UN’s post. “Lesbians don’t have dicks and trying to shame them into accepting men into their dating pools is homophobic,” she wrote on X.

In July, Navratilova claimed: “I’ve been jettisoned by lots of groups in the LGBTQ+ community [for my views]. But I’ve been speaking my mind for a long time. I’m not going to change that. It’s been pretty rough but I know I’m on the right side of history.

“I’m right on most people’s opinion about women’s sex-based spaces, and especially sports. They need to stay female.”

Her views have been criticised by lesbian footballer Megan Rapinoe who said she found it “frustrating when women’s sport is weaponised”.

The former women’s World-Cup-winner and Olympic champion asked: “Now we care about women’s sports? That’s total bulls**t. Show me all the trans people who are nefariously taking advantage of being trans in sports. It’s just not happening.”