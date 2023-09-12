Netflix just dropped the season four trailer for their hit coming-of-age drama Sex Education and there is major scandal ahead as well as plenty of, well, sex.

Asa Butterfield returns as resident student sex guru Otis for the final Sex Education season. He is joined by his will-they-won’t-they girlfriend Maeve (Emma Mackey), sassy gay best friend Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), actual sex therapist and new mother Jean (Gillian Anderson) and ex-girlfriend Ruby (Mimi Keene).

Connor Swindells, Aimee Lou Wood, Kedar Williams Stirling, Dua Saleh and Chinenye Ezeudu will also reprise their roles as fellow students who are all navigating their own sex and relationship woes.

The new two-minute trailer gives a glimpse into what to expect from the epic eight-episode final season, with some huge changes afoot for our favourite high-school troublemakers. And, excitingly, our first glimpse at queer Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby’s surprise cameo.

At the end of season three, following yet another sex scandal, Moordale Secondary School was shut down. In season four, the students enter preppy Cavendish Sixth Form College. Naturally, chaos ensues.

The trailer – set to the dramatic sound of Meat Loaf’s 1993 hit “I’d Do Anything for Love” – opens with Otis and Maeve’s hilarious attempt at sexting while trying to maintain a long distance relationship after Maeve took up as scholarship in the US at the end of last season.

From there, we see Aimee tapping into self-pleasure and her artist streak after deciding to try a season of singleness; Eric hooking up in a bathroom stall aftter breaking up with Adam Swindells, Otis’ panic after his regime as student sex therapist is threatened by a fellow student, and drama for Jackson and Cal’s love lives after they decided to end things with each other.

Elsewhere, Jean is struggling with motherhood and joins a support group to deal with her loneliness, as tension builds between her and Otis. Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy also features as Maeve’s Wallace University tutor and cult author Thomas Molloy.

Among the drama, there are also empowering, feel-good moments that have helped Sex Education become such a success. In one deep conversation between Adam and Eric, Eric says: “You have to believe you deserve good things, you have to love yourself”.

According to Netflix, Sex Education‘s final run of episodes promise to be “full of new sexual experiences, personal growth, love, laughter, tears, friendship, more of Eric’s fabulous wardrobe, Jean back in session and with a new boss (played by Hannah Gadsby), Adam working on a farm (?), Aimee’s artistic prowess, and to top it off… Maeve back in Moordale for a first real date with Otis.”

Sex Education season four arrives on Netflix on 21 September.