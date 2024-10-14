Julia Fox has talked about her sexuality, after coming out as a lesbian earlier this year.

Fox appeared to come out as a lesbian in a 16-second TikTok in July, in which she shared a video of a fellow TikToker saying: “I love when I see a lesbian with their boyfriend. It’s like: ‘Aww, you hate that man’.”

In response, Fox drawled: “Hey, that was me. I was that lesbian. So sorry boys, won’t happen again.”

Two years ago, she told a talk show audience that she had a “gay bone”, suggesting that she might start dating women.

‘With a woman, you’re with your bestie’

Now, in an interview with The Sunday Times, published on Saturday (12 October), Fox, who revealed that she once worked as a dominatrix in a Manhattan dungeon and found a billionaire sugar daddy to get by, confirmed that she’d “definitely be up for a relationship with a woman”.

She went on to say: “You cannot equate that to a relationship with a man. With a woman, you’re with your bestie, whereas ultimately men are always going to prioritise other men over you.”

“Men love other men and masculine sh*t, and watching homoerotic things such as wrestling and football. In this toxic culture, I don’t think there’s room for them to love me.”

The Uncut Gems star said she hasn’t had sex since her son Valentino was one. He’s now almost four. She and Kanye West, now known as Ye, never had sex during their brief time together, Fox added.

Julia Fox confirmed that she’s up for dating women. (Getty/Dimitrios Kambouris)

“I always tell women, don’t even waste your time [on men]. Focus on yourself, your career, your dreams, your friends. Those will give back. But with men, it’s a bottomless pit. You pour and pour into them and they take and take until you’re a shell of a human.

“There are good men out there but, unfortunately, not enough to offset the damage of the majority.”

Since coming out, the actress, model and Charli XCX’s “360” muse, has detailed how she found her chosen family, which she described as a “deeply personal and organic process”.

