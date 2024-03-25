Kanye West urges music industry to stop using his ‘slave name’ and call him Ye

Rapper Kanye West – who is married to wife Bianca Censori – has said that Kanye is a “slave name”, and insists that the music industry only call him “Ye” from now on.

The decision to “legally, and permanently” change his name is outlined in a letter written by his chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos.

The letter, published by Page Six, says: “Ye is one of the most recognisable people in the world, on a par with presidents and popes. He didn’t take the decision to change his name, potentially sacrificing some of the immense value captured by the brand ‘Kanye West’ lightly.”

The “change was made fully, legally and permanently. This is who he is now. His name is Ye”, it goes on to say.

Explaining the reason for the change, Yiannopoulos noted that Ye has “on several occasions referred to [his former name] as his slave name”, adding: “Ye is a Black man in America who wants the right to full self-determination just like everyone else.”

The “Runaway” rapper, who was married to Kim Kardashian from 2014 until 2022, first changed his name to Ye in 2021, citing “personal reasons”, but had already used it as a nickname and as an album title. In a now-deleted tweet following the release of the record, he wrote: “The being formally known as Kanye West. I am Ye.”

According to the BBC, in 2018 he told radio host Big Boy: “I believe ‘Ye’ is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible it means you. So, it’s I’m you, I’m us, it’s us.”

Last month, he claimed he’s been “far more helpful than harmful” to Taylor Swift – with whom he has feuded since the 2009 MTV VMA awards.

Kanye West’s wife

Kanye West and Bianca Censori spotted in Los Angeles on May 13, 2023 (Image: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor).

Kanye West, now known as Ye, confirmed that he’d tied the knot with new wife Bianca Censori in January 2023, just two months after his divorce from ex Kim Kardashian was finalised.

Ye and his wife have repeatedly courted controversy due to their increasingly outlandish public appearances. Censori has been photographed in incredibly skimpy and revealing outfits.

Page Six has said that the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian considers Bianca’s unusual clothing choices ‘performance art.’