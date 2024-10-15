S Club among headliners announced for Warwick Sessions 2025

Warwick Sessions has announced details of its lineup for the 2025 edition – and this is how to get tickets.

The outdoor festival at St Nicholas’ Park will see headline sets from The Stranglers, S Club and Elbow.

Tickets for all Warwick Sessions events go on sale from 10am BST on 18 October via Ticketmaster.

The event will be opened by The Stranglers on 4 July, who will be joined by support act, The Skids, to perform tracks from their 50-year career.

While British pop icons S Club will top the bill on 5 July, performing some of the biggest hits from the noughties including “Bring It All Back” and “Don’t Stop Movin'”.

Closing the weekend at Warwick Sessions is Elbow, who will headline on 6 July as part of their UK summer tour.

The group are also set to play the likes of Cardiff Castle, Hampton Court Palace and Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl as part of the tour.

Plus, more acts are still be announced for the 2025 edition of Warwick Sessions in the coming months.

You can find out everything you need to know about tickets for S Club, The Stranglers and Elbow below.

How do I get tickets for Warwick Sessions 2025?

There’s two presales taking place from 10am BST on 17 October. This can be accessed via Ticketmaster or AEG, you’ll need to sign up or log into your account to secure tickets early.

You can get standard or VIP tickets, with diamond viewing packages featuring fast track entry, exclusive viewing area, access to Gold Circle bar and toilets and three complimentary drinks.

What’s the lineup?

The event will take over St Nicholas’ Park near Warwick Castle next summer, with a string of headliners and more names to be announced: