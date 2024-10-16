Monsters’ breakout gay star Cooper Koch confirms relationship status

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story star Cooper Koch has confirmed that he has a boyfriend – to the tune of thousands of gay hearts breaking.

Only two years after 2022’s queer body horror Swallowed, out gay star Cooper Koch has now fully elbowed his way to the forefront of the zeitgeist – for a few reasons.

The most obvious of those is by appearing in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix dramatisation Monsters, which follows the murders committed by Lyle and Erik Menendez on their parents in 1989, shortly followed up by the actor himself confirming that he was not using a prosthetic for the show’s nude shower scene.

It’s that last part that really set the hopes of the gays wanting to wine and dine Koch soaring – but Cooper has, unfortunately, confirmed that he’s off the market during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Prompted by a question from a fan – “Do you have a boyfriend and if not how has your dating life changed since Monsters came out?” – Koch dashed the dreams of countless homosexuals by replying, “Good question; I do have a boyfriend.”

Koch then rubbed a fair amount of salt in the wound by looking to camera and adding: “Sorry,” with a fake crying gesture.

As Cohen added after Koch’s prosthetics-related reveal, “Good for you, Cooper.” And good for his mystery boyfriend!

Monsters has faced criticism since being released on Netflix, with the show labelled a “naive and inaccurate” portrayal of the brothers by Erik himself, who Koch plays, and some viewers accusing Murphy of creating “incestuous fetish porn”.

Koch has responded to the backlash himself, telling Variety: “[Erik’s reaction] definitely affected me and made me feel things. I sympathise with him, I empathise with him. I get it, I understand how difficult it would be to have the worst part of your life televised for millions of people to see. It’s so exposing. I understand how he feels and I stand by him.

“In terms of approaching him and approaching the part, I just wanted to do as much research and dig really deep into myself to portray him with integrity and be as authentic as possible, to support him and his family and all the people who stand with him.”

Murphy, meanwhile, said that Menendez “should be sending [him] flowers,” because of the publicity the show has garnered the brothers.

“They haven’t had so much attention in 30 years. And it’s gotten the attention of not only this country, but all over the world,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “There’s sort of an outpouring of interest in their lives and in the case. I know for a fact that many people have offered to help them because of the interest of my show and what we did.”

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is streaming on Netflix now.

