Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story star Cooper Koch did not use a fake penis for his naked shower scene.

Koch, who plays Erik in the Ryan Murphy dramatisation about the two brothers who were sentenced to life imprisonment for the 1989 murder of their parents.

The series was not wholly well-received. Erik labelled it “naive and inaccurate” while some viewers accused Murphy of creating “incestuous fetish porn”.

One thing that was well-received, however, was Cooper Koch’s full-frontal naked scene in episode three of the series. Having been arrested for murder of his parents and incarcerated, he and fellow inmate Tony (Rodney Burford) shower together. And what viewers saw was all him, Koch told Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“Just to say, mine was not a prosthetic,” the out gay star said.

“Well, that was going to be my next question! Congratulations to you, Cooper!” Cohen shot back. “You’re very blessed, aren’t you?”

To which Koch replied: “Well-hung.”

The top 5 most iconic full frontal moments #WWH5 #WWHL pic.twitter.com/CcN8hH3JOz — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) October 15, 2024

And he is no stranger to getting his Koch out (sorry), having also appeared naked in 2022 horror film Swallowed.

He has also reacted to Erik Menendez’s criticism of Monsters, telling Variety: “[His reaction] definitely affected me and made me feel things. I sympathise with him, I empathise with him. I get it, I understand how difficult it would be to have the worst part of your life televised for millions of people to see. It’s so exposing. I understand how he feels and I stand by him.

“In terms of approaching him and approaching the part, I just wanted to do as much research and dig really deep into myself to portray him with integrity and be as authentic as possible, to support him and his family and all the people who stand with him.”

Murphy, meanwhile, said that Menendez “should be sending [him] flowers,” because of the publicity the show has stirred up. “They haven’t had so much attention in 30 years. And it’s gotten the attention of not only this country, but all over the world,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

“There’s sort of an outpouring of interest in their lives and in the case. I know for a fact that many people have offered to help them because of the interest of my show and what we did.”

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is streaming on Netflix now.

