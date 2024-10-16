Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY) star Jenna Lyons has confirmed her engagement to photographer Cass Bird.

Gay business tycoon Lyons became RHONY’s first openly gay star when season 14 premier began in July.

She revealed the news about her relationship during an episode of Sherri, on Tuesday (15 October) and was joined by co-star Racquel Chevremont, who talked about her own engagement to forensic neuropsychologist Mel Corpus.

During the show, Lyons was asked about the ring she was sporting. “I think you did well, Jenna, if that is an engagement ring,” host Sherri Shepherd said.

“Yes, yes. When we were in the [jewellery] store, I was like: ‘That one is not big enough. Let’s [keep looking]’,” she joked. The fashion designer and former J Crew executive revealed that she was in a relationship with Bird in a New York Times article in June last year.

Rumours about a possible engagement have been circulating for about a year, after Lyons shared a photo of herself and Bird cosied up together, with the large diamond ring almost dominating the shot.

Lyons was “traumatically” outed as a lesbian by the New York Post in 2011, during her divorce from of artist Vincent Mazeau. They had been married for nine years.

Appearing on The View, she admitted that the experience was “hard”, especially because she wasn’t ready to come out to family and friends.



