Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY) star Countess Luann de Lesseps has shared details about her first-ever lesbian experience.

Lesseps, who departed RHONY in 2021 amid a reboot of the reality series, spoke about her experience while on podcast Humble Brag with Crystal and Cynthia, hosted by former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey.

The countess was asked during a game of “Eff, Marry, Kill” if she’d ever had fun with another woman. She responded by sharing that she had an experience just a couple of summers ago.

The reality TV star recalled: “She was really more turned on to me. She came toward me.”

Asked why she decided to explore a romantic encounter with a woman, de Lesseps replied: “I was like, ‘You know what? I’d like to experience everything at least once’”.

‘I showed her the time of her life’

However, de Lesseps insists she is still “all about the boys”, explaining: “I did it just because she really wanted me, and I thought, ‘You know, when am I ever going to have that experience like that again?’”

“I showed her the time of her life,” she added.

Since 2018, Lesseps has been writing and performing her very own cabaret show, Marry F Kill.

Speaking about the show, she told PinkNews: “To put it plainly, the gays are obsessed.”

“My cabaret show is pop culture meets cabaret meets comedy meets a fashion show”, she said last summer ahead of a performance at Mighty Hoopla festival in London.

“I do a lot of changes in the shows. How I work is, I pick a song that I know my fans will love because they grew up watching me, and their mothers were listening to the same music that I listen to. So they really feel involved and participate in the show. It’s like a big sing along. It’s really fun.”