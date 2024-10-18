Love Lies Bleeding star Katy O’Brian has weighed in on Sydney Sweeney playing legendary queer boxer Christy Martin in an upcoming biopic.

The currently untitled film will chronicle Martin’s rise to fame as America’s best-known female boxer – who legitimised women’s participation in the sport – as well as for her husband’s attempt on her life in 2010.

O’Brian will play Martin’s boxing-rival-turned-wife Lisa Holewyne, and Ben Foster will portray James Martin – who was found guilty of attempted second-degree murder and jailed for 25 years.

On Thursday (17 October), Sweeney posted the first images of herself on set showing her sporting Martin’s dark, shoulder-length wavy hair, and wearing a 90s-style red t-shirt and grey jogging bottoms. In the first, she is looking at the camera as she stands between two trailers on set. In the second, she is giving a half-grin, her left hand gripping the muscle of her right forearm.

The snapshots were certainly more than enough to get sapphics hot and bothered, with one dubbing Sweeney “mommy”.

Responding to the pictures, O’Brian, who played bodybuilder Jackie opposite Kristen Stewart in Love Lies Bleeding, wrote on X/Twitter: “And she packs quite a punch.”

In her Instagram post, Sweeney said: “Well, the cat’s out of the bag thanks to some paps in bushes, so here’s a little from [the] film I’m working on right now. Over the past few months, I’ve been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman, a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring.

And she packs quite a punch! 🥊 https://t.co/NWpQIhtiKd — Katy O’Brian (@thekatyo) October 16, 2024

“Her journey is a testament to resilience, strength and hope, and I’m honoured to step into her shoes to share her powerful story with you all. More to come soon.”

