The first images of Sydney Sweeney as queer boxer Christy Martin have dropped and sapphics are thirsty, to say the very least.

The film, a yet-to-be-titled biopic, chronicles Martin’s rise to fame, as she became America’s best-known female boxer, who legitimised women’s participation in the sport – as well as for her husband James trying to kill her in 2010.

The film also stars Love Lies Bleeding‘s Katy O’Brian as Martin’s boxing-rival-turned-wife Lisa Holewyne, and Ben Foster as James Martin.

Posting two images of herself in character on Instagram, Sweeney is seen with Martin’s dark, shoulder-length wavy hair, and wearing a red t-shirt and grey jogging bottoms. In the first, she is looking at the camera as she stands between two trailers on set. In the second, she is giving a half-grin, her left hand gripping at the muscle of her right forearm.

“Well, the cat’s out of the bag thanks to some paps in bushes, so here’s a little from [the] film I’m working on right now,” the Euphoria star wrote. “Over the past few months, I’ve been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman, a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring.

“Her journey is a testament to resilience, strength and hope, and I’m honoured to step into her shoes to share her powerful story with you all. More to come soon.”

Lesbians on social media were quick to express their appreciation (thirst) for the muscled-up Sweeney.

“I didn’t find Sydney Sweeney that hot before but now that she’s getting a little dykey with it… I might need to think for a second,” one person wrote.

A second said: “Oh my God, I’m gay.” Someone else went with: “Oh y’all are gonna be sick of me when muscular Sydney Sweeney is on my screen.”

Others said: “If you think she is hot, welcome to the club,” and, “What a wonderful time to be alive.”

Those who wanted to be more concise, just typed: “Mommy.”

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.