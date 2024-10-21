64-year-old actor Hugh Grant has accused tabloid newspaper The Daily Mail of “monetising unkindness” and being misogynistic towards his wife.

Grant’s primary complaint is that the paper regularly shares images of his wife, 41-year-old Anna Elisabet Eberstein, in digital articles that then receive “hundreds of comments” criticising her appearance.

In a post on X, Grant addressed the fact that his wife will often attend events with him despite never courting “attention in any way” and alleged that the negative comments she then receives amount to “cyber bullying.”

“Sometimes when I go to events my wife comes with me. If the @MailOnline get hold of pictures they put it on their website and hundreds of comments tear my wife to pieces,” Grant wrote.

“I don’t know if the comments are real or written by the mail. Or by bots. But I do know it’s cyber bullying. And misogynist. And I think it may be in some way the business model of the @MailOnline.”

While Grant did not link to a specific article by the Daily Mail, less than 24 hours earlier they published an article that described Anna Eberstein as Hugh Grant’s “leggy wife” and included photographs of the couple that had been taken at a football match in Italy.

The article detailed Ebertein’s outfit at the game and featured photos of the couple walking into the stadium as well as picturing the pair sitting in the stands watching the match.

It has had 175 comments at the time of writing. One of the top comments questions Eberstein’s age and says that she looks older than 41. Other comments take aim at her weight and criticise her choice of clothing.

Grant and Eberstein have been married since 2018 and share three children together – a son and two daughters.

This is far from the first time Grant has been critical of tabloid journalism and the media as a whole. Grant was previously a victim of phone hacking by News of the World, which was owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers (NGN).

He sued the now-defunct newspaper and the claim was settled out of court, with Grant donating the money he received to the press reform campaign Hacked Off. Since then, Grant has been a vocal critic of press conduct.

More recently, Grant has brought a new claim against NGN over claims that journalists at The Sun engaged in unlawful information gathering by tapping his phone and burgling his house.

The actor was part of a larger case brought by Prince Harry and gave evidence against NGN alongside Elton John and Sadie Fox. The case was later settled despite Grant saying he “did not want to accept” the “enormous sum of money” he had been offered.

PinkNews has reached out to the Daily Mail for comment.