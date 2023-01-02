Hugh Grant has confirmed his Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery character is married to Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc.

Knives Out detective Benoit Blanc was confirmed as gay by creator Rian Johnson ahead of Glass Onion’s release, and he teased we would meet his special someone in the sequel.

While fans were introduced to the man Benoit apparently lives with, Philip (played by Hugh Grant), there was no detail on their relationship – in fact, they weren’t even seen on screen together.

Grant has cleared matters up, confirming to Collider: “It is true, I’m married to James Bond,” referring to Craig’s previous role as 007.

He continued: “It’s the tiniest little moment. I don’t really know why they wanted to do it but anyway, I thought Knives Out was brilliant, and so yeah, I thought why not? I turn up for a few hours…”

The real Knives Out Mystery was WHY IS THERE NO SCENE BETWEEN HUGH GRANT AND DANIEL CRAIG IF THEY'RE SUPPOSED TO BE DOMESTIC GAY PARTNERS. WHY AND WHERE IS IT #GlassOnionAKnivesOutMystery pic.twitter.com/JpTQUZHsKk — KhaLucy 🕰️ (@repuTAYsion) December 23, 2022

In Glass Onion, we see Grant’s character knock on the bathroom door where Benoit Blanc is taking a bath and informing him that a package has arrived for him, kickstarting the mystery.

Although we briefly steal another glimpse of Hugh Grant further into the film, his appearance is fleeting.

watching daniel craig and hugh grant play domestic partners in a film was not on my this year’s bingo card but i’ll happily take it #knivesout pic.twitter.com/f9tZhb6VJ2 — ً (@wrathsemilia) December 23, 2022

I don’t know what I love more about the #KnivesOut movies, Benoit Blanc’s cute little outfits, that Daniel Craig is having fun camping it up, or the fact his husband is played by Hugh Grant 🥰 #glassonion pic.twitter.com/b7c2o4b9kt — The Lanarkshire Laird (@Lshire_Laird) December 27, 2022

Explaining why they weren’t shown together on screen, Rian Johnson told Screen Rant: “Having Blanc be gay and have a partner just felt like a very natural thing coming out of the first movie.

“It certainly wasn’t meant to skirt anything, but it wasn’t driven by COVID in particular.

“It was just kind of the way the scene was written. It’s the delight of connecting up that moment, when you come back to it halfway through, with the moment from the beginning was kind of the idea of it.”

This hasn’t stopped fans from stanning their relationship and already putting forward their ideas for the already confirmed Knives Out 3 – from “gay misadventures in Mykonos” to literally just watching them live their best domestic lives.

a Knives Out movie where Benoit simply putters about the house drinking herbal teas and soaking in the tub and watering his plants and occasionally flirting with Hugh Grant — Owl! at the Library 😴🧙‍♀️ (@SketchesbyBoze) December 28, 2022

I hope the third Knives Out pivots yet again and gives us Daniel Craig and Hugh Grant as the same sex incarnation of Nick and Nora Charles solving murders and sassing each other and drinking an endless array of cocktails you’ve never heard of. pic.twitter.com/iY3dAJ5kcM — Matt Zoller Seitz (@mattzollerseitz) December 28, 2022

I really want the next #KnivesOut movie to revolve around Daniel Craig accompanying Hugh Grant to a wedding back in England. I need it. — Madeleine Hunter (@HuntsLeine) January 1, 2023

if i don't get to hear daniel craig call hugh grant "darlin'" in his southern drawl in knives out 3, what is the point? — janey (@patrvchilles) December 23, 2022

A #KnivesOut special solely about Benoit Blanc’s relationship with Hugh Grant would single handedly revive the rom com. #GlassOnion pic.twitter.com/8zo9ftwLaR — Katt Alexander 🐞🦦🐿🍄🍁 (@Katt__Alexander) December 24, 2022

the next knives out movie better have more hugh grant in it. he doesn’t have to be part of the main plot but i want at least one exacerbated phone call about how benoit is missing his monthly board game night to solve a murder again. — based and undertaker-pilled//1312 (@lizkybusiness) December 26, 2022

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has had a brilliant reception from fans, with to Janelle Monáe winning particular praise for their performance as Andi Brand.

Fans flocked to Twitter to praise her acting skills and to declare her a front-runner for awards season.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is now streaming on Netflix.