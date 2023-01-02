Knives Out: Hugh Grant breaks silence on queer Glass Onion character
Hugh Grant has confirmed his Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery character is married to Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc.
Knives Out detective Benoit Blanc was confirmed as gay by creator Rian Johnson ahead of Glass Onion’s release, and he teased we would meet his special someone in the sequel.
While fans were introduced to the man Benoit apparently lives with, Philip (played by Hugh Grant), there was no detail on their relationship – in fact, they weren’t even seen on screen together.
Grant has cleared matters up, confirming to Collider: “It is true, I’m married to James Bond,” referring to Craig’s previous role as 007.
He continued: “It’s the tiniest little moment. I don’t really know why they wanted to do it but anyway, I thought Knives Out was brilliant, and so yeah, I thought why not? I turn up for a few hours…”
In Glass Onion, we see Grant’s character knock on the bathroom door where Benoit Blanc is taking a bath and informing him that a package has arrived for him, kickstarting the mystery.
Although we briefly steal another glimpse of Hugh Grant further into the film, his appearance is fleeting.
Explaining why they weren’t shown together on screen, Rian Johnson told Screen Rant: “Having Blanc be gay and have a partner just felt like a very natural thing coming out of the first movie.
“It certainly wasn’t meant to skirt anything, but it wasn’t driven by COVID in particular.
“It was just kind of the way the scene was written. It’s the delight of connecting up that moment, when you come back to it halfway through, with the moment from the beginning was kind of the idea of it.”
This hasn’t stopped fans from stanning their relationship and already putting forward their ideas for the already confirmed Knives Out 3 – from “gay misadventures in Mykonos” to literally just watching them live their best domestic lives.
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has had a brilliant reception from fans, with to Janelle Monáe winning particular praise for their performance as Andi Brand.
Fans flocked to Twitter to praise her acting skills and to declare her a front-runner for awards season.
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is now streaming on Netflix.
How did this story make you feel?
MyPinkNews members are invited to comment on articles to discuss the content we publish, or debate issues more generally. Please familiarise yourself with our community guidelines to ensure that our community remains a safe and inclusive space for all.