Swiftmania has made its way to the UK, and The Eras Tour has had a slew of celebrities attending. Hugh Grant in particular has given Taylor Swift’s show the stamp of his “ageing London Boy” approval.

The “Cruel Summer” hitmaker launched the highly-anticipated UK leg of her record-breaking show with three sold-out shows in Edinburgh, before making her way to Liverpool, Cardiff and London.

And none other than Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actor Grant was in attendance at one of her shows in the capital alongside his wife Anna Elisabet Eberstein and their eight-year-old daughter.

He took to X (formerly Twitter) on 23 June following the star’s mega three-hour set, calling the experience “incredible” and suggesting that he did “tequila shots” with the singer’s “excellent if gigantic boyfriend” Travis Kelce.

“Thanks so much from one ageing London boy,” he said, harking back to Swift’s Lover track “London Boy”.

Dear @taylorswift13 , You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team and excellent if gigantic boyfriend (#tequilashots.). Thanks so much from one ageing London boy, wife and thrilled 8 year old #halfgirlhalfbracelet — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) June 23, 2024

In one TikTok, the Wonka actor was spotted eating carrots as the singer performed.

The Eras Tour celebrities in London:

Swift’s London dates also saw celebrities Cara Delevingne, Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan and Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness.

Paul McCartney was also reported to be in attendance.

Swift’s boyfriend Kelce also made his Eras Tour debut on 23 June, appearing on stage during the star’s The Tortured Poets Department track “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart”, which was recently added to the setlist.

Wearing a matching tuxedo and top hat, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end joined the backing dancers, literally sweeping Swift off her feet and placing her on a sofa.

So the 3x Super Bowl champion tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs has joined his superstar girlfriend on stage in front of Paul McCartney and 89k in London. A real sentence. Of all the timelines, this is the greatest. Long live Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce. pic.twitter.com/lmzWy47NPF — Jared Koller (@JaredKCTV5) June 23, 2024

Swift wrapped up her first London leg of her record-breaking tour on the night and is set to head to Dublin, Ireland next for three dates between 28-30 June before returning to London’s Wembley Stadium for four more dates in August.