Sam Fender ticket prices revealed for his UK and Ireland tour dates.

Sam Fender recently announced details of a UK and European tour – and these are the ticket prices.

The singer confirmed the People Watching Tour which will stop off at arenas across the UK and Ireland in late 2024.

He will kick off the tour on 2 December, 2024 in Dublin and head to Leeds, Manchester, London, Birmingham and Glasgow.

Fender will also headline a hometown show at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena on 20 December as part of the tour.

The singer will then head to Europe in early 2025, with shows planned for Paris, Zurich, Colgone, Berlin, Amsterdam and Brussels.

It’ll mark his first headline tour in a number of years, after playing a string of festivals across 2023 and 2024.

Tickets for the shows are expected to be in high demand when they go on sale across the week.

You can find out everything you need to know about Sam Fender tickets below, including prices and on-sale dates.

What are the Sam Fender ticket prices?

It’s been confirmed that tickets for his UK arena tour are priced at the following:

Seated tickets – £65.87 / £88.37

Standing tickets – £82.75

What’s the seating plan?

This is the seating plan for Sam Fender’s show at the Co-op Live, which features general admission floor standing and tiered seating. It’s the same layout across the UK and Ireland tour dates.

When do tickets go on sale?

The UK and Ireland leg goes on general sale from 10am on 25 October via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

Fans who pre-order his upcoming album from the official store here by 2pm on 21 October will receive presale access to tickets from 10am on 22 October.

For other presales taking place and European tickets, you can check your preferred listing below.