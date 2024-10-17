Sam Fender teases upcoming tour dates announcement.

Sam Fender has teased an upcoming UK tour announcement – and this is everything we know so far.

The singer-songwriter updated his website earlier this week with a countdown clock to midnight this Friday (18 October).

The page directs fans to sign up to receive more information via text and email as they’re told to “get ready” for updates.

This has led to fans and publications expecting new music, as the singer hasn’t released a new album since 2021’s Seventeen Going Under.

Following the website update, a number of billboards also appeared outside of major UK arenas including Manchester’s Co-op Live, London’s O2 Arena and First Direct Arena in Leeds.

The billboards feature the URL to his website and a close-up image of the singer, and they were shared by the venues on social media on 16 October.

So, this means a UK tour announcement is imminent, with it likely being confirmed this Friday (18 October).

He recently headlined Boardmasters in Newquay and played a warm-up show at the Plymouth Pavilions in August, which marked his only shows of 2024.

Before that, he played a string of European festivals across summer 2023, and two hometown shows at St James’ Park in Newcastle.

The singer recently confirmed that his upcoming third studio record was finished and “mastered” earlier this month, after sharing snippets of new material online.

Fender then released a live version of the track “People Watching”, which he debuted at the intimate gig in Plymouth this summer.

Below you can find out everything we know so far about Sam Fender’s upcoming tour announcement.

Although the dates and venues aren’t officially confirmed, we do know that the following venues shared the billboard of the singer on social media:

Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Leeds, First Direct Arena

Manchester, Co-op Live

London, O2 Arena

When do Sam Fender tickets go on sale?

It’s likely that the ticket information will be confirmed alongside the tour dates this Friday, 18 October.

You can keep an eye out on social channels for the likes of Ticketmaster and See Tickets for the latest updates.

We’ll also update this article with the latest ticket news for Sam Fender.