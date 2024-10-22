Cher endorses Kamala Harris and urges voters to go to the polls

Pop legend Cher has endorsed Kamala Harris for president while urging US voters to go to the polls.

The “Just Like Jessie James” singer declared her support for the Democratic candidate in a clip posted on her social media on Friday (18 October).

“I have followed Kamala Harris since she was my US senator,” Cher said in the clip. “She fought for me then and she is fighting for all of us now. That’s why I am proudly voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. I know they will fight to protect our rights and I’m grateful to be able to make my voice count this year.”

The Mama Mia star hoped voters across the US will also make their voices heard to by going to the polls in two weeks’ time.

https://twitter.com/cher/status/1847422204914340250

Earlier this year, she admitted being unsure whether the Democrats could hold on to the White House under the leadership of Joe Biden.

“In my heart I’m tortured because I don’t believe the Democrats can win the presidency with Joe, whom I’ve loved since we met in 2008,” she wrote. “I campaigned for him [but] believe it’s time to pass the baton.”

You may like to watch

Her latest post appears to be a confirmation that she believes vice-president Harris is the right person to pick up that baton and run with it.

Other celebrities, including Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and Cardi B, have pledging their support for the Democratic candidate. As has rival Donald Trump’s nephew, Fred Trump III.

Charli XCX endorsed Harris in July, inspiring the candidates’ official campaign account on X/Twitter to be given a Brat summer makeover.

According to the latest polls, Harris has inched ahead in one of the tightest races in political history, FiveThirtyEight reported.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.

