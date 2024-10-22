Petolliset, the Finnish version of reality TV series The Traitors, has been postponed following the death of Janne Puhakka, one of the show’s contestants.

Puhakka, 29, was Finland’s first out gay professional ice-hockey star, and had been appearing as a “traitor”. He had made to the end of the series, with the final episode originally meant to air on Finnish TV on Thursday (24 October).

But now a spokesperson for broadcaster Nelonen has said: “We have come to the conclusion that now is not the right time to air an episode. We will return to the question of the possible presentation of the episode later. We share in the grief of Janne’s loved ones.”

Puhakka was found dead at his home in the southern city of Espoo earlier this month. He had been shot. His former partner, 66-year-old Rolf Nordmo, has allegedly confessed to killing the former ice-hockey professional, according to Finnish publication Yle Urheilu.

Former ice-hockey star Janne Puhakka was shot dead. (Instagram)

Matti Högman, leading the investigation, said: “Based on the interrogation, the motive for the crime was the end of the relationship between the victim and the suspect.

“During the interrogation, things related to their relationship emerged. The suspect has shown strong emotions about the incident. The whole thing has to do with emotions.”

You may like to watch

Puhakka and Nordmo, a vet from Norway, were believed to have separated several weeks ago, with the younger man moving out of the home they shared.

Earlier this year, Puhakka filmed his appearance on Finland’s version of The Traitors. The show features participants gather in a remote location, with most being selected as “faithfuls” and a handful secretly chosen as “traitors”.

Puhakka had managed to convince his fellow players that he was a “faithful”, and so made it to the final.

After coming out as gay in 2019, he was celebrated by LGBTQ+ sports fans for speaking about the homophobia that still exists in professional ice hockey.