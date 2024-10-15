Janne Puhakka’s ex-partner ‘confesses to killing gay former ice-hockey star’

The former partner of gay ex-professional ice-hockey player Janne Puhakka has confessed to killing him, media in Finland has reported.

Puhakka, who came out as gay in 2019, was the first Finnish ice-hockey player to speak about his sexuality and publicly discussed the homophobia which still exists in the sport. He was found dead at his home in the southern city of Espoo on Sunday (13 October). He was 29.

A 66-year-old man – who PinkNews will now name as Puhakka’s former partner, Rolf Nordmo – was arrested at the scene, on suspicion of murder. On Tuesday (15 October), Finnish national title Yle Urheilu reported that he had confessed to the killing.

“Based on the interrogation, the motive for the crime was the end of the relationship between the victim and the suspect,” the head of the investigation, Matti Högman said.

“During the interrogation, things related to their relationship emerged. The suspect has shown strong emotions about the incident. The whole thing has to do with emotions.”

Puhakka was believed to have moved out of the couple’s home after they split up a few weeks ago, but returned to the property to sort out the “the arrangement of practical matters”, Högman said.

Nordmo is due to appear in court on Wednesday (16 October).