This RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 queen is rumoured to be on All Stars 10

That’s right – the seventeenth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race hasn’t even finished airing yet, but one of its queens has allegedly already filmed for the next upcoming All Stars season.

Warning: Sickening spoilers for RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 and All Stars 10 follow. Obvs.

When the late, great Tina Turner sang the legendary line, “The big wheel keeps on turning” in her cover of “Proud Mary”, it appears that she was referring to the all-consuming RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise.

Seventeen seasons into its flagship franchise, the RuPaul-fronted drag queen reality television competition shows no signs of slowing down; indeed, with the recent confirmation of Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale, an apparent respective seventh and third season of Drag Race UK and UK vs. the World already filmed (as confirmed by Ru), that much is obvious.

But there’s also, allegedly, All Stars 10; the season that internet sleuths think will have a different format to every other previous All Stars, a larger cast consisting of 18 former Drag Race competitors and a mid-season filming break.

While our full rumoured cast list is available to peruse here, one queen that the Nancy Drews of drag realised went ‘off-grid’ at the alleged time of AS10‘s filming might alert eagle-eyed fans’ spidey sense: Lydia B. Kollins.

Yep, that’s right, Lydia B*tthole Kollins, who won season 17’s Villains’ Roast (yeah, the one two weeks ago at time of writing), has allegedly filmed the first part of All Stars 10.

That means that the entire rumoured cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 10 (more on that later) will have no idea who Kori King’s boy/girlfriend is, should the cast list be accurate.

This rare feat (returning to the Werk Room immediately after a regular season) has only been accomplished by a few queens: Latrice Royale and Chad Michaels (season 4 to All Stars 1), Aja (season 9 to All Stars 3), and Monét X Change and Mo Heart (season 10 to All Stars 4).

As for the queen who knows Lydia on the All Stars 10 cast; Mistress Isabelle Brooks (one of the queens that Lydia roasted in her winning Villains’ Roast set) is also rumoured to be making her return.

But will that prompt an alliance or a rivalry? Well, as RuPaul once said, “We can’t wait to see how this turns out.”

New episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 air on Fridays on MTV in the US and WOWPresents Plus internationally.

