Good Omens: Everything you need to know about the third and final season

Amazon Prime’s hit adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s bestselling novel Good Omens will return for season three, starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen.

The TV series follows the unlikely celestial bond between grouchy demon Crowley (Tennant) and fussy rare-book seller and earthbound Angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) as they are faced with world-ending threats and rogue angelic beings rocking up at their doorstep.

The first season, written by co-creator Gaiman, arrived on Prime Video in 2019 and quickly cultivated a devoted queer fanbase invested in the heavenly chemistry between Crowley and Aziraphale as they raced to save the earth from an all-consuming apocalypse.

After a four-year wait, the second season arrived in July this year and did not disappoint as the unconventional pair teamed up once again to restore order in the cosmos after taking the lost, confused and amnesia-ridden archangel Gabriel under their wing.

The season ended on a major cliffhanger, with tensions between Aziraphale and Crowley higher than ever leaving fans waiting with bated breath for the show to be renewed for a final season.

And their dreams have come true after Prime announced on Thursday (14 December) that a third and final season would be arriving on the streaming platform. Read on to find out everything we know so far.