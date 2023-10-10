Good Omens creator doesn’t want to hear your season three suggestions

As fans wait impatiently for confirmation of a third season of Good Omens, creator Neil Gaiman has dashed any hopes of a sneak peek at what’s to come.

The Prime Video adaptation of Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s 1990 novel, which has proved a hit with LGBTQ+ fans, follows the apocalyptic antics of earthbound angel Aziraphale, played by The Crown‘s Michael Sheen, and the cynical but ultimately soft-hearted demon Crowley (Dr Who star David Tennant).

Season two saw the supernatural duo share a blossoming romance that ended in devastation when they exchanged a bittersweet kiss before parting ways… possibly for ever.

The cliffhanger left fans desperate to see if the couple can find their way back to each other.

Although Prime Video is yet to confirm whether the show will return for a third season, according to Gaiman, it’s already planned and plotted. After the Hollywood strikes ended in September, Gaiman returned to his desk to crack on with the show’s highly anticipated return.

Good Omens has cultivated such a large and devoted fan base, that it’s no surprise that viewers are sharing their hopes, expectations and theories for what will go down in any future episodes.

However, in a Tumblr post, Gaiman placed firm boundaries between his writing process and any fan influence.

Neil Gaiman puts down boundaries ahead of a potential third season of Good Omens. (Getty)

“You remember how I told everyone the plot of season two before it aired? (Everyone tries to remember then shakes their heads)”, the author wrote. “That’s right, I didn’t. I spent several years going ‘wait and see’. And you waited and you saw.

“I’m not going to reveal any of the plot of season three, either. So, there’s really no point in asking me to make things happen, or to tell me what you do or you don’t want to happen.”

That tells us, then!

Good Omens season one and two are available to stream on Amazon Prime.