David Tennant has dished on what it was like to share a kiss scene with his co-star Michael Sheen on the set of the fantasy series Good Omens.

The series, adapted from Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s novel of the same name, sees Sheen and Tennant star respectively as fussy angel Aziraphale and bad boy demon Crowley, who must team up to prevent the coming of the Antichrist.

Already renewed by Amazon for a third and final season, Good Omens is a smash hit among for the most part – aside from a few disgruntled Christians who have issued petitions for the series to be scrapped.

David Tennant has said his kiss with Good Omens co-star Michael Sheen was “quite fun”. (Prime Video)

One of the top selling points of the series for many viewers is the undeniable chemistry between Aziraphale and Crowley, who are not only polar opposite best friends, but share a romantic connection.

It was all fans could do not to leap out of their chairs with glee when the two unlikely friends finally shared a bittersweet kiss in season two.

In a new interview with The Guardian ahead of his presenting gig at this year’s BAFTAs, Tennant revealed that he and Sheen both found the kissing scene “quite fun.”

Asked who he thought had enjoyed the kiss the most, Tennant replied: “Presumably Michael was thrilled. How could he not be?

“But it was another day at work. The most difficult bit was other people’s awkwardness.

“We thought it was quite fun, so it was fine. He’d brushed his teeth.”

Tennant, who has proven time and time again to be a solid ally to the LGBTQ+ community, has previously spoken about the importance of showcasing a connection like Aziraphale and Crowley’s on TV.

“It’s a show about an angel and demon finding common ground, about two polar opposites helping each other out and making life easier,” he told Radio Times’ podcast last August.

“If there’s a message for this fractious moment, then it’s that it’s quite a nice place to live, in that world of commonality.

“They both come from fundamentalist backgrounds – it doesn’t get more fundamentalist than heaven and hell – yet they both reject that because what they enjoy is living in the murkiness of humanity, that is where the joy of life is.

“That’s why this show connected with a certain group of people. There is an inclusivity to the worldview of Good Omens, there’s a joy in celebrating whoever you happen to be.

“And that’s something Neil is very keen to communicate: a message of kindness and openness. That is why the tone of Good Omens is positive, open, joyful and fun.”

For the time being, there is no release date for season three of Good Omens, but co-creator Neil Gaiman has hinted at what fans can expect from the grand finale.

In an announcement issued back in December, he said: “Terry was determined that if we made Good Omens for television, we could take the story all the way to the end.

“Season One was all about averting Armageddon, dangerous prophecies, and the End of the World. Season Two was sweet and gentle, although it may have ended less joyfully than a certain Angel and Demon might have hoped.

“Now in Season Three, we will deal once more with the end of the world. The plans for Armageddon are going wrong. Only Crowley and Aziraphale working together can hope to put it right. And they aren’t talking.”

Let’s get this show on the road! We need to see Aziraphale and Crowley kiss and make up.