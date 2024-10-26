Rising superstar Chappell Roan has confronted a photographer for what she says was “disrespectful” behaviour during the red carpet at the Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour concert movie premiere.

During the event, Roan was posing for photos when she made eye contact with and pointed out an unidentified photographer who she claimed yelled at her during the Grammy Awards earlier this year.

According to a clip posted to social media, Roan told the photographer: “You were so disrespectful to me at the Grammys. You yelled at me at the Grammy party. Yes, I remember. You were so rude to me and I deserve an apology for that. You need to apologise to me.”

Someone working on the red carpet walked up to the pair and tried to intervene but Roan was not backing down and could be heard saying: “No, no, no, you need to apologise.”

The clip doesn’t show whether Roan was able to get the apology she demanded.

Chappell Roan confronts a photographer who was disrespectful to her at a Grammys party.

This comes one month after Roan told a different photographer to “shut the f*** up” after they told her to “shut the f*** up” in the first place during the VMAs red carpet pre-show in September.

After her response, she was heard saying, “Don’t. Not me, b***!”

Following the incident, she told Entertainment Tonight that the red carpet is “quite overwhelming and quite scary” because she has “a lot of anxiety around people yelling at [her]”.

“You don’t get to yell at me like that,” Roan added. She was praised by fans for “defending herself” in the aftermath of the VMAs incident.

The ‘Good Luck, Babe!’ singer has been very vocal about her boundaries and unforgiving towards both fans, paparazzi, and media professionals who have violated them in recent months.

She previously said that “weird” fans have made her “uncomfortable” with their intrusive behaviour, prompting backlash from some people who thought she was ungrateful and praise from others who are supportive of her being “outspoken and confident” in speaking up for herself.

In September, she told Rolling Stone: “What’s so infuriating is how people are just now taking me seriously. Like, ‘You know what, b**** I’ve been doing this s*** and you’re just now catching up’.”

“Part of me hopes I never have a hit again because then no one will ever expect anything from me ever again.”