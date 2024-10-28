Real Housewives stars Sutton Stracke and Lisa Barlow have explained what their gay fans mean to them, and why they’ve always been fiercely protective of the queer community.

If you’re looking for Real Housewives stars, you’d be hard pressed to find two more fabulous than Beverly Hills icon Sutton Stracke and Salt Lake City legend Lisa Barlow.

With the former coining the legendary “Name ’em” moment in the most recent series of Beverly Hills and the latter being Queen Baby Gorgeous herself, it’s no surprise that the LGBTQIA+ community is obsessed with them – and speaking to PinkNews ahead of the first Hayu FanFest, both Sutton and Lisa explain exactly why the feeling is mutual.

“I feel like I am a gay man trapped in a white Southern girl’s body,” Sutton jokes. “I was a ballet dancer, and so my community has always been that! I’ve alway been very protective of the LGBTQ+ community since I was a little girl.

“I went to a fine arts high school and in Augusta, Georgia, and… the South can be somewhat restrictive. And so those were my people. And from a very young age, it was always: ‘Ah. Don’t you dare!’

“I feel like I am part of the community, I am in it.”

Agreeing, Lisa adds, “My gay fans mean everything,” before explaining that her own grandfather was gay, making her “the by-product of a gay man,” and therefore an “advocate of the LGBTQIA+ community forever.”

But it’s not just how ‘fabulous’ the gays are that has drawn both Sutton and Lisa towards them; as Sutton says, there are real life implications of a whole community receiving the support of the Real Housewives franchise.

“One of my favourite moments has been with a fan who has said, “Thank you so much for your support. I’ve come out to my family [because of you].’

“That really means so much knowing that we can make people feel safe and loved. They have another community.

“[It’s so important to be] using the platform that we have to make sure that the world understands that there is nothing to be afraid of, of being gay, being trans, there’s nothing to fear.”

Ahead of HayuFest, which also announced The Real Housewives of London, Bravo host and Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen explained to PinkNews why the franchise is so gay – and getting gayer.

