Darren Criss, star of gay favourite Glee, stepped out onto the red carpet last night (28 October) wearing his boldest look to-date – yet the sofa critics are divided.

The American Crime Story actor appeared at the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Awards 2024 donning a cropped, open black blazer and silver chains, with a little chest hair poking out for good measure.

Yet it’s the bottom half of his look which truly pulled focus, as he opted for an aubergine-purple tulle skirt by designer Christian Siriano, adorned with black roses.

The surprising look, which harks back somewhat to Billy Porter’s famed fuchsia tuxedo-gown at last year’s Golden Globes, marks the first time Criss has dabbled with dresses in his public fashion.

Online, the look has gone semi-viral, and it’s fair to say that opinions are very mixed indeed.

Darren Criss in a purple tulle skirt by designer Christian Siriano. (Getty)

Some were quick to say he looked “ridiculously hot”, while others wrote that the bold fit was enough to reignite their “obsession” with the star.

“One thing about Darren Criss is he will never be caught in a boring fit,” one fan wrote.

A second added: “As an early Glee fan, I loved Darren Criss in high school and college, so it’s cool to see him experimenting with fashion like this. Personally, I think it’s a cute look.”

“Is it CRISSmas? Because this is a GIFT,” joked a third.

Others, though, were far more scathing in their comments.

“I believe that all clothes are for everyone regardless of gender, so I feel comfortable saying this outfit would look bad on anyone,” wrote one ruthless social media user.

“I mean as an ex Darren Criss stan I would say yes but there’s something that makes me say um, no,” added a second.

A third savage faux critic wrote: “Why can’t men break gender norms in a cute dress? Why it always gotta look like the first ones they see on the rack?”

The audacious get up has prompted some social media users to bring up Criss’s sexuality, which has remained a constant source of online speculation since he played gay student Blaine Anderson in Ryan Murphy’s hit series Glee.

Despite being straight – he is married to film producer Mia Swier, with whom he has two children – Criss has had to refute suggestions that he is gay on numerous occasions.

Earlier this year, he caught heat for suggesting that he is “culturally queer” as he has been “inspired” by queer culture since he was a child.

He’s also previously explained that he wouldn’t take the role of Blaine if it were offered to him today, as he didn’t want to be “another straight boy taking a gay man’s role”.

Glee star Darren Criss stepped away from playing LGBTQ+ roles in 2018, saying he doesn’t want to be “another straight boy taking a gay man’s role”. (Getty)

His latest red carpet look has left some social media users questioning whether he’s really inspired by queer culture, as they suggested the look wasn’t one likely to be worn by a queer star.

“Hollywood straight men trying real hard to get praise for breaking gender boundaries are always so allergic to actually serving,” wrote one commenter.

Another added: “Why can’t any of these outfits look good ever, like you’re making queer people look like we can’t dress.”

Despite the multitude of opinions, it’s actually a Blaine Anderson quote that best sums up Darren Criss’s latest red carpet statement: “Listen, guys can be divas too.”

