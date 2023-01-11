Golden Globes 2023: The best and worst red carpet looks, from Billy Porter to Heidi Klum
The Golden Globes red carpet gave us everything from camp and feathered to granny’s bath mat realness.
It’s one of the biggest nights in the Hollywood calendar, so the Golden Globes was always going to see the world’s biggest stars turn out their best and boldest looks – some more successfully than others.
From Billy Porter’s stunning hot pink tuxedo gown to Jeremy Pope’s leather fantasy, it was a night where everyone, and particularly the LGBTQ+ stars, came to serve.
Here, we unpack the best and worst of the Golden Globes red carpet fashion.
Billy Porter
In a not-so-subtle nod to his 2019 Golden Globes look, Pose star Billy Porter donned a gorgeous red and pink ballgown-tux hybrid. It’s a look he’s become known for – and for all the right reasons. As Pose creator Ryan Murphy said while accepting his lifetime achievement award last night, Porter “changed our perceptions by changing fashion”.
Laverne Cox
Orange Is The New Black actor and all-round icon Laverne Cox stunned in a vintage blue John Galliano dress as she took on the role of covering the red carpet. One question remains: Golden Globe for Laverne Cox when?
Emma D’Arcy
Emma D’Arcy, who was nominated for Best Actress for their performance in House of the Dragon, served non-binary excellence on the red carpet in a trouser-skirt combo, with cropped purple hair and matching rubber gloves. Icon!
Jenna Ortega
Wednesday star and newly-claimed gay icon Jenna Ortega delivered in a pleated, beige Gucci gown and her signature bangs. It’s giving future award winner.
Jennifer Coolidge
Shaking that we get to write ‘Golden Globe Award winner Jennifer Coolidge’ here after she won Best Supporting Actress for her role as Tanya in The White Lotus.
Yes, Golden Globe Award winner Jennifer Coolidge opted for something simple yet signature in this black off-the-shoulder gown, and we’re OK with it.
As Roxxxy Andrews once said: “When life pulls you down, put on a shiny sequins gown.”
Niecy Nash
That cape alone is enough to give Dahmer actress Niecy Nash top toot of the week. Talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show stopping, spectacular, never the same, totally unique, completely not ever been done before, unafraid to reference or not reference, put it in a blender, s**t on it, vomit on it, eat it, give birth to it, etc.
Jeremy Pope
A leather moment that we are truly unworthy of.
Jamie Lee Curtis
She may not have won the Best Supporting Actress for her appearance in film of the year Everything Everywhere All At Once, but Jamie Lee Curtis still managed to serve production values in this black jumpsuit and lace cape. She can do no wrong.
Michelle Yeoh
Considering Michelle Yeoh has served some serious looks in the years gone by — we’re thinking particularly about her divine emerald gown at last year’s Met Gala — this isn’t quite up there with her best. She looks gorgeous, obviously, but we’re not living for the peplum moment. However, Yeoh deserves the world and more. The fact that she won Best Actress, her first Golden Globe, for her portrayal of Evelyn in Everything Everywhere All At Once, just feels right.
Heidi Klum
In the words of Gia Gunn, is there no budget this time around? Known for her frankly unhinged halloween party outfits – from worm to Princess Fiona — the bar is always ridiculously high when it comes to Heidi Klum and red carpets. This therefore feels a bit understated, albeit a little camp.
Eddie Redmayne
Props to Eddie Redmayne for the big satin flower we suppose but overall it’s giving Zara, unfortunately. We need bigger, bolder!
Claire Danes
The frilly bottom and random chest bow are the biggest villains here. Take them away and you’ve got a sweet pink dress, which would be absolutely fine. As it currently stands though, there’s something a bit too granny’s bath mat about this.
How did this story make you feel?
MyPinkNews members are invited to comment on articles to discuss the content we publish, or debate issues more generally. Please familiarise yourself with our community guidelines to ensure that our community remains a safe and inclusive space for all.