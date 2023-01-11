The Golden Globes red carpet gave us everything from camp and feathered to granny’s bath mat realness.

It’s one of the biggest nights in the Hollywood calendar, so the Golden Globes was always going to see the world’s biggest stars turn out their best and boldest looks – some more successfully than others.

From Billy Porter’s stunning hot pink tuxedo gown to Jeremy Pope’s leather fantasy, it was a night where everyone, and particularly the LGBTQ+ stars, came to serve.

Here, we unpack the best and worst of the Golden Globes red carpet fashion.

Billy Porter

Billy Porter never, ever misses. (Getty/ Daniele Venturelli)

In a not-so-subtle nod to his 2019 Golden Globes look, Pose star Billy Porter donned a gorgeous red and pink ballgown-tux hybrid. It’s a look he’s become known for – and for all the right reasons. As Pose creator Ryan Murphy said while accepting his lifetime achievement award last night, Porter “changed our perceptions by changing fashion”.

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox looked beautiful in blue. (Getty/ Matt Winkelmeyer)

Orange Is The New Black actor and all-round icon Laverne Cox stunned in a vintage blue John Galliano dress as she took on the role of covering the red carpet. One question remains: Golden Globe for Laverne Cox when?

Emma D’Arcy

Emma D’Arcy came to deliver non-binary excellence. (Getty/Jon Kopaloff)

Emma D’Arcy, who was nominated for Best Actress for their performance in House of the Dragon, served non-binary excellence on the red carpet in a trouser-skirt combo, with cropped purple hair and matching rubber gloves. Icon!

Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega stuns on the red carpet. (Getty/Matt Winkelmeyer)

Wednesday star and newly-claimed gay icon Jenna Ortega delivered in a pleated, beige Gucci gown and her signature bangs. It’s giving future award winner.

Jennifer Coolidge

Award winner! (Getty/Michael Kovac)

Shaking that we get to write ‘Golden Globe Award winner Jennifer Coolidge’ here after she won Best Supporting Actress for her role as Tanya in The White Lotus.

Yes, Golden Globe Award winner Jennifer Coolidge opted for something simple yet signature in this black off-the-shoulder gown, and we’re OK with it.

As Roxxxy Andrews once said: “When life pulls you down, put on a shiny sequins gown.”

Niecy Nash

The cape is everything. (Getty/Kevin Mazur)

That cape alone is enough to give Dahmer actress Niecy Nash top toot of the week. Talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show stopping, spectacular, never the same, totally unique, completely not ever been done before, unafraid to reference or not reference, put it in a blender, s**t on it, vomit on it, eat it, give birth to it, etc.

Jeremy Pope

Jeremy Pope if you read this I’m free on Thursday night and would like to hang out. (Getty/Matt Winkelmeyer)

A leather moment that we are truly unworthy of.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Forever an icon. (Getty/Frazer Harrison)

She may not have won the Best Supporting Actress for her appearance in film of the year Everything Everywhere All At Once, but Jamie Lee Curtis still managed to serve production values in this black jumpsuit and lace cape. She can do no wrong.

Michelle Yeoh

If it weren’t for the peplum, this would be a toot. (Getty/Matt Winkelmeyer)

Considering Michelle Yeoh has served some serious looks in the years gone by — we’re thinking particularly about her divine emerald gown at last year’s Met Gala — this isn’t quite up there with her best. She looks gorgeous, obviously, but we’re not living for the peplum moment. However, Yeoh deserves the world and more. The fact that she won Best Actress, her first Golden Globe, for her portrayal of Evelyn in Everything Everywhere All At Once, just feels right.

Heidi Klum

It’s a dress. (Getty/Matt Winkelmeyer)

In the words of Gia Gunn, is there no budget this time around? Known for her frankly unhinged halloween party outfits – from worm to Princess Fiona — the bar is always ridiculously high when it comes to Heidi Klum and red carpets. This therefore feels a bit understated, albeit a little camp.

Eddie Redmayne

It’s a suit. (Getty/Matt Winkelmeyer)

Props to Eddie Redmayne for the big satin flower we suppose but overall it’s giving Zara, unfortunately. We need bigger, bolder!

Claire Danes

Not a fan of this one at all, sorry! (Getty/Monica Schipper)

The frilly bottom and random chest bow are the biggest villains here. Take them away and you’ve got a sweet pink dress, which would be absolutely fine. As it currently stands though, there’s something a bit too granny’s bath mat about this.