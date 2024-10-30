Pride in London confirms 2025 date and WorldPride 2030 bid

Pride in London has confirmed its 2025 date and announced a bid to host WorldPride 2030.

The organiser of the UK capital’s LGBTQ+ celebration has announced that the annual Pride in London parade, which welcomes more than 1.5 million people onto the streets of London, will take place on 5 July next year.

It has also announced its intention to bid for WorldPride 2030, which, if successful, would bring the celebration of diversity back to London for the first time since 2012.

Pride in London’s proposal features a 10-day festival and emphasis on several key priorities, including a reform of the Gender Recognition Act, a complete ban on conversion therapy, improving LGBTQ+ inclusive education in schools and enhancing support for LGBTQ+ persons seeking asylum.

WorldPride, licensed by InterPride, is a global platform for LGBTQ+ visibility, featuring parades, festivals, and human rights conferences. In 2025 it will be hosted by Washington DC, the following year will see Amsterdam host.

Three-time Grammy winner Shakira is confirmed to headline WorldPride 2025 on 31 May next year.

‘Lasting legacy’

Pride in London’s want to host WorldPride aligns with its mission to promote its values of visibility, unity, and equality on a global scale.

Chief executive of Pride in London, Christopher Joell-Deshields, said: “We’re proposing a festival of arts, culture, and human rights advocacy that will leave a lasting legacy for LGBTQ+ people in London and around the world.”

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said he is “hugely proud” of Pride in London’s bidding to host in 2030, which he said would be a “significant boost to London’s economy”.

He added: “The prestigious event is a fantastic celebration and an important opportunity to show our allyship, stand up for their rights and tackle the issues that they are facing around the world.”

This year’s Pride in London, which called on the LGBTQ+ community to show up “louder and more unapologetically than ever before”, saw London’s mayor tell PinkNews that “love will always triumph over hate”.

