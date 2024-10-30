These are the latest UK betting odds for the 2024 presidential election if you fancy a flutter
The US presidential election 2024 is less than a week away and the race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump is almost neck-and-neck, according to recent polls which are affecting UK betting odds.
Nearly 100 electoral votes are too close to call, reports The Independent, with neither candidate currently taking a lead in the battleground states.
The anti-LGBTQ+ election rhetoric has ramped up of late: Donald Trump has reportedly spent millions on anti-trans ads, targeting transgender inclusion in women’s sports, access to gender-neutral facilities, and gender-affirming care for trans youngsters, as he bids to win back the White House.
The prospect of a Trump-Vance win is alarming LGBTQ+ people around the world, however non-Americans can’t vote in the election. Interestingly, it seems Trump wouldn’t win the US presidential election if Brits had any say in the matter, according to the latest research.
In a recently published poll, 64 per cent of Britons said they preferred Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris to former president Trump.
However, there is another way Brits are choosing to get involved in the action.
Many UK politics fans have decided to place bets on the outcome of the 2024 presidential election. If you bet on Harris and she wins, you can celebrate with your winnings. If you bet on Trump and he wins, you can spend the money on consolation drinks. A lot of them will be needed, probably.
With that in mind, we’ve hunted down the latest UK betting odds for the presidential election.
According to Bookies.com, the current odds place Donald Trump at 8/15, and Kamala Harris at 7/4, reflecting the closely-run race.
|Candidate
|Odds (Click to bet)
|Bet with
|Donald Trump
|8/15
|BetVictor
|Kamala Harris
|7/4
|Betfred
|JD Vance
|100/1
|Spreadex
|Tim Walz
|175/1
|Spreadex
These odds are correct at the time of writing; we’ll continue to keep them up to date as we approach the day of the presidential election, which is on (remember, remember) – the 5th of November.