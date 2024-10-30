The US presidential election 2024 is less than a week away and the race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump is almost neck-and-neck, according to recent polls which are affecting UK betting odds.

Nearly 100 electoral votes are too close to call, reports The Independent, with neither candidate currently taking a lead in the battleground states.

The anti-LGBTQ+ election rhetoric has ramped up of late: Donald Trump has reportedly spent millions on anti-trans ads, targeting transgender inclusion in women’s sports, access to gender-neutral facilities, and gender-affirming care for trans youngsters, as he bids to win back the White House.

@pinknews Why is Donald Trump running anti-trans ads during US football games? Over the last few weeks, viewers tuning into NFL and college football games have been bombarded with ads by the Republican presidential candidate, which claim that Vice President Kamala Harris supports “taxpayer funded seggs changes for prisoners and illegal aliens”. The ad stitches together two different sections from a 2019 interview in which the then Senator Harris spoke to the NCTE Action Fund. In that interview, Harris was specifically referring to her past efforts in California to secure access to gender-affirming surgery for inmates in state prison. While running to be the Democratic presidential candidate nominee in 2019, Harris also went on record in an American Civil Liberties Union questionnaire as supporting “medically necessary gender-affirming care for federal prisoners and immigrant detainees, including surgical care”. She has not detailed her position in the current campaign. But this isn’t the first time Donald Trump has mentioned Kamala Harris’ stance on gender-affirming care for prison inmates. In a now viral clip from the presidential debate, Trump said: “Now she wants to do transgender operations on illegal aliens that are in prison. This is a radical left liberal that would do this.” He has since repeated this topic at several rallies. According to AdImpact, the Trump campaign has spent more than $11 million to run the ad on broadcast television in all 50 states. It concludes by saying “Kamala is for they/them”, “Trump is for you”. #donaldtrump #kamalaharris #transrights #prison #usnews ♬ Minimal for news / news suspense(1169746) – Hiraoka Kotaro

The prospect of a Trump-Vance win is alarming LGBTQ+ people around the world, however non-Americans can’t vote in the election. Interestingly, it seems Trump wouldn’t win the US presidential election if Brits had any say in the matter, according to the latest research.

In a recently published poll, 64 per cent of Britons said they preferred Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris to former president Trump.

However, there is another way Brits are choosing to get involved in the action.

You may like to watch

Many UK politics fans have decided to place bets on the outcome of the 2024 presidential election. If you bet on Harris and she wins, you can celebrate with your winnings. If you bet on Trump and he wins, you can spend the money on consolation drinks. A lot of them will be needed, probably.

With that in mind, we’ve hunted down the latest UK betting odds for the presidential election.

According to Bookies.com, the current odds place Donald Trump at 8/15, and Kamala Harris at 7/4, reflecting the closely-run race.

Candidate Odds (Click to bet) Bet with Donald Trump 8/15 BetVictor Kamala Harris 7/4 Betfred JD Vance 100/1 Spreadex Tim Walz 175/1 Spreadex

These odds are correct at the time of writing; we’ll continue to keep them up to date as we approach the day of the presidential election, which is on (remember, remember) – the 5th of November.