Poll shows just how many Brits prefer Kamala Harris over Donald Trump

Donald Trump wouldn’t win the US presidential election if Brits had any say in the matter, according to the latest research.

In a recently published poll, 64 per cent of Britons said they preferred Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris to former president Trump.

The YouGov survey, published on Monday (21 October), revealed that four in every 10 people in the UK are paying a fair amount of attention to the election, with voters going to the polls across the US in two weeks’ time.

While Britain obviously doesn’t get a say in the election, 47 per cent of respondents said the result matters a fair amount to the UK, while 29 per cent thought it mattered a lot. Thirteen per cent reported not thinking it mattered very much.

Americans will elect either Kamala Harris or Donald Trump on 5 November. (Getty)

Almost two-thirds of those who responded said they would vote for Harris if given the chance, while just 18 per cent said they would vote for Republican Trump. Eighteen per cent didn’t know which candidate they’d support.

Reform UK voters were the most likely to back Trump while just four per cent of those who supported the Lib Dems would do so – 86 per cent would put their cross next to Harris’ name.

People aged between 25 and 49 were the most likely to back Trump. at 20 per cent. Other age groups were fairly consistent favouring Harris.

When asked their opinions on the candidates, 77 per cent of respondents said they had an unfavourable view of Trump, with 66 per having a very unfavourable view, compared with the 18 per cent who said they had a favourable view of the former president.

Respondents were also asked their view of current president Joe Biden. He has a 35 per cent favourability rating in the UK, which is higher than any British politician.

The wide gap between the candidates in the UK the poll stands in stark contrast to those in the US, with Harris seemingly having just a 1.8 per cent lead as the candidates head into the final fortnight of campaigning.

